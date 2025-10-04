Lakshmi Puja 2025 date and time: City-wise shubh muhurat and Diwali pujan vidhi Lakshmi Puja 2025 falls on October 20. Discover city-wise shubh muhurat, Diwali pujan vidhi, and rituals to seek Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for prosperity.

New Delhi:

Lakshmi Puja 2025 will be observed on Monday, October 20, during the Amavasya Tithi of Kartik month. The most auspicious time (shubh muhurat) for the puja is the Pradosh Kaal from 07:08 PM – 08:18 PM on this day.

Lakshmi Puja is one of the most important rituals of Diwali. It is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the bringer of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati, seeking blessings for happiness and success.

Performing the puja during the correct shubh muhurat ensures that Maa Lakshmi’s blessings stay in the home throughout the year. Below are the date, puja muhurat, city-wise timings, and vidhi (rituals) you need to know.

Lakshmi Puja 2025 Date and Time: Key Muhurats for Prosperity

Lakshmi Puja Date: Monday, 20 October 2025

Monday, 20 October 2025 Pradosh Kaal Muhurat: 05:46 PM – 08:18 PM

05:46 PM – 08:18 PM Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 07:08 PM – 08:18 PM (1 hr 11 mins)

07:08 PM – 08:18 PM (1 hr 11 mins) Vrishabha Kaal (best sthir lagna): 07:08 PM – 09:03 PM

07:08 PM – 09:03 PM Amavasya Tithi: Begins 03:44 PM, 20 October - Ends 05:54 PM, 21 October

Lakshmi Puja 2025: Which Kaal is Most Auspicious for Puja?

The puja is ideally performed during the Pradosh Kaal (the period immediately following sunset) on the Amavasya Tithi.

According to astrologers, Pradosh Kaal with Vrishabha Lagna is considered the most auspicious time for performing Lakshmi Puja.

Laxmi Puja 2025 City-Wise Timings

The shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja varies slightly depending on your location. Here are the city-wise Lakshmi Puja timings for 20 October 2025:

New Delhi: 07:08 PM – 08:18 PM

07:08 PM – 08:18 PM Mumbai: 07:41 PM – 08:41 PM

07:41 PM – 08:41 PM Ahmedabad: 07:36 PM – 08:40 PM

07:36 PM – 08:40 PM Pune: 07:38 PM – 08:37 PM

07:38 PM – 08:37 PM Chennai: 07:20 PM – 08:14 PM

07:20 PM – 08:14 PM Bengaluru: 07:31 PM – 08:25 PM

07:31 PM – 08:25 PM Kolkata: 05:06 PM – 05:54 PM (Amavasya overlap)

05:06 PM – 05:54 PM (Amavasya overlap) Hyderabad: 07:21 PM – 08:19 PM

07:21 PM – 08:19 PM Jaipur: 07:17 PM – 08:25 PM

07:17 PM – 08:25 PM Chandigarh: 07:06 PM – 08:19 PM

07:06 PM – 08:19 PM Noida/Gurugram: 07:07 PM – 08:19 PM

Lakshmi Puja rituals and preparations

Lakshmi Puja is not only about offering prayers, but also about preparing your home and mind for auspiciousness.

Houses and offices are decorated with marigolds, mango leaves, banana leaves, rangoli, and diyas.

Place a Mangalik Kalash at the entrance with water, mango leaves, and a coconut wrapped in red cloth.

Install idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on a red cloth (right side), and Navgraha deities on a white cloth (left side).

Use fresh flowers, sweets, fruits, coins, and kheel-batashe as offerings.

Many devotees observe a fast from morning till puja time and break it after performing the evening rituals.

Recite Lakshmi aarti and mantras like “Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah”.

Lakshmi Puja Vidhi Step-by-Step for Auspicious Results

Clean the puja area and decorate it with rangoli and flowers.

Place idols of Lakshmi, Ganesha, and Saraswati on a raised platform.

Light a lamp with ghee and place diyas in every corner of the house.

Offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and coins to Maa Lakshmi.

Perform Shodashopachara puja (16 offerings) including incense, lamp, food, and prayers.

Recite Lakshmi Ashtottara Shatanamavali (108 names of Lakshmi).

Perform Lakshmi Aarti with family members.

Conclude by distributing prasad and lighting fireworks.

Significance of Lakshmi Puja on Diwali

It marks the victory of light over darkness and prosperity over poverty.

Believers worship wealth in all forms — money, knowledge, crops, cattle, and divine energy.

In many business communities, this day is also observed as Chopda Pujan (opening new account books).

Worshipping during the sthir lagna ensures that Maa Lakshmi stays permanently in the home.

Lakshmi Puja 2025 will be celebrated on October 20, Monday, with shubh muhurat timings varying city by city. By following the correct Pradosh Kaal muhurat and traditional vidhi, devotees invite Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings of prosperity, peace, and happiness into their homes. This Diwali, may Maa Lakshmi light up your life with health, wealth, and divine energy.