Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Tulsi remedies for wealth, happiness and divine blessings

The sacred holiday of Janmashtami will be observed on August 16, 2025.Devotees who worship Lord Krishna on this day gain enlightenment and have their lives cleared of darkness.On this day, charity is done in addition to worshipping Lord Krishna. However, using Tulsi-related medicines is also seen to be highly auspicious on this day.

Tulsi is dear to Lord Vishnu, and Shri Krishna is also an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Thus, some remedies of Tulsi on Krishna Janmashtami can bring wealth, glory, happiness, and prosperity in your life.

Tulsi remedies on Krishna Janmashtami

This remedy will bring positivity in life: On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, you must light a ghee lamp near Tulsi. By doing this, not only Lord Krishna but also Goddess Lakshmi is pleased. By doing this remedy, positivity comes into the house, and you also get rid of problems related to wealth and grains.

Offer a Tulsi garland to Lord Krishna: If you offer a Tulsi garland to Lord Krishna on the day of Krishna Janmashtami, then the problems going on in your life come to an end. Along with this, you also progress in the spiritual field. You get mental and spiritual happiness by doing this remedy.

Remedies for family happiness: If you want happiness to always prevail in your house, then you should bring a Tulsi plant home on the day of Janmashtami. You should plant the Tulsi plant in the east direction of the house. After planting this plant in the house, you should worship it daily, and after the worship, you should circumambulate it 3 or 7 times. Doing this brings happiness to family life. Married life also remains happy.

For every wish fulfilment: On the day of Janmashtami, devotees offer laddu, butter, kheer, etc., to Lord Krishna. Along with the offering of these things, you must also offer Tulsi to Lord Krishna. If you also put Tulsi leaves in the offering to Lord Krishna, then Shri Krishna fulfils your wishes.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs.There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

