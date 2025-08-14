Janmashtami 2025: August 15 or 16? Shubh muhurat, rituals, and fasting rules August 15 or 16 for Janmashtami 2025? We clear the date confusion with puja timings, fasting rules, and traditions for celebrating Lord Krishna’s birth.

New Delhi:

This year, devotees are asking the big question: Is Krishna Janmashtami in 2025 on August 15 or August 16? According to the Smarta and Vaishnava Panchang calculations, Janmashtami will be observed on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The confusion arises because Ashtami Tithi begins late on August 15 at 11:49 PM and ends on August 16 at 9:34 PM. While some almanacs mark the tithi’s start on August 15, the auspicious overlap of Ashtami Tithi with Rohini Nakshatra, which is considered vital for Janmashtami, occurs on August 16, making it the main celebration day.

Why Janmashtami 2025 is celebrated on August 16

As per Vedic tradition, Lord Krishna’s birth is celebrated when Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra coincide near midnight. In 2025, this alignment doesn’t occur on the night of August 15 but is completed on August 16.

That’s why temples in Mathura, Vrindavan, and global ISKCON centres have confirmed August 16 as the official date.

Shubh muhurat and puja timings for Janmashtami 2025

Ashtami Tithi Begins: August 15 at 11:49 PM

August 15 at 11:49 PM Ashtami Tithi Ends: August 16 at 9:34 PM

August 16 at 9:34 PM Nishita Puja (midnight puja): 12:04 AM – 12:47 AM (midnight between Aug 15–16)

12:04 AM – 12:47 AM (midnight between Aug 15–16) Chandrodaya (moonrise) : Around 11:32 PM on August 15

: Around 11:32 PM on August 15 Paran (fast breaking): After Ashtami ends at 9:34 PM on August 16 or after midnight puja at 12:47 AM

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 puja vidhi

Follow the traditional 16-step Shodashopachara puja sequence:

Preparations & Sankalp – Clean the home and altar, decorate with flowers, rangoli, and torans. Place the idol/photo of Bal Gopal.

– Clean the home and altar, decorate with flowers, rangoli, and torans. Place the idol/photo of Bal Gopal. Fasting & Ganesh Invocation – Take a purifying bath, observe a fruit/milk fast, and invoke Lord Ganesha.

– Take a purifying bath, observe a fruit/milk fast, and invoke Lord Ganesha. Snan & Alankar – Bathe the idol in Panchamrit, dress it in new clothes, adorn with peacock feathers, jewellery, and a flute.

– Bathe the idol in Panchamrit, dress it in new clothes, adorn with peacock feathers, jewellery, and a flute. Avahan & Offerings – Offer tulsi leaves, incense, ghee lamp, sweets, and fruits.

– Offer tulsi leaves, incense, ghee lamp, sweets, and fruits. Jhulan Puja – Swing the cradle of Bal Gopal while singing bhajans.

– Swing the cradle of Bal Gopal while singing bhajans. Nishita Puja – At midnight, blow the conch, perform Maha Aarti, and chant “Nand Ke Anand Bhayo”.

– At midnight, blow the conch, perform Maha Aarti, and chant “Nand Ke Anand Bhayo”. Bhog & Prasad – Offer butter-mishri, peda, kheer, fruits, and Chhappan Bhog in grand temples.

Essential puja samagri for Janmashtami 2025

Idol/photo of Bal Gopal

Altar cloth, fresh flowers, torans

Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, sugar, ghee)

Sandal paste, tulsi leaves, roli, rice

Prasad: butter, mishri, peda, kheer, fruits

butter, mishri, peda, kheer, fruits Janmashtami fasting rules and traditions

Observe a satvik fast till midnight.

Avoid onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food.

Many devotees fast till Ashtami Tithi or Rohini Nakshatra ends.

Break the fast with prasad after midnight puja or on August 16 night.

Celebrations in Mathura, Vrindavan, and ISKCON temples

Mathura Janmabhoomi: Grand aartis, bhajans, and pilgrim influx of 8–10 lakh devotees.

Grand aartis, bhajans, and pilgrim influx of 8–10 lakh devotees. Vrindavan Temples: Jhulan Yatra, Chhappan Bhog, dance-dramas of Krishna’s leelas.

Jhulan Yatra, Chhappan Bhog, dance-dramas of Krishna’s leelas. ISKCON Temples Worldwide: Midnight arti, kirtans, and cultural performances in cities like London, New York, and Kathmandu.

Midnight arti, kirtans, and cultural performances in cities like London, New York, and Kathmandu. Dahi Handi (August 16): Youth form human pyramids to break the handi, recalling Krishna’s playful butter-stealing.

You can choose to fast on the night of August 15 or celebrate fully on August 16, the essence of Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is devotion, joy, and the remembrance of Lord Krishna’s birth. This year, let your prayers, songs, and offerings reflect the timeless message of love and dharma that Krishna brought to the world.