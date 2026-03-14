Kharmas 2026: Date, Meena Sankranti timing, meaning, rituals, mantras and what to avoid

New Delhi:

Certain periods in the Hindu calendar carry a different kind of energy. Not exactly negative. Just…quieter in a ritual sense. Kharmas is one of those phases when people tend to pause big life decisions and shift their focus slightly inward.

In March 2026, this phase will begin when the Sun moves into the Pisces zodiac sign during Meena Sankranti. While Kharmas is traditionally considered unsuitable for major ceremonies like weddings or housewarming rituals, it is widely seen as a favourable time for prayer, reflection and charitable acts.

Kharmas 2026 date and timing

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Kharmas period in 2026 will unfold around mid-March.

Key details are as follows:

Kharmas begins: March 15, 2026 at 01:08 am

Sun enters Pisces (Meena Sankranti): March 15, 2026

Kharmas ends: April 14, 2026

This roughly one-month period is observed across many Hindu communities as a time to avoid certain ceremonial activities.

What Kharmas actually means in Hindu tradition

Kharmas is sometimes also referred to as Malmas. In Vedic astrology, it occurs when the Sun enters specific zodiac signs such as Pisces or Sagittarius.

“In simple terms, Kharmas begins when the Sun transitions into Pisces during Meena Sankranti,” according to traditional Panchang calculations.

This astronomical shift forms the basis of the belief that worldly celebrations are better postponed during this window.

As a result, families generally avoid events such as:

Weddings

Engagement ceremonies

Housewarming rituals

Starting new businesses

Instead, people often wait until the period ends before planning these milestones.

Why Kharmas is spiritually important

Although Kharmas is considered inauspicious for ceremonial events, it is not viewed negatively from a spiritual perspective.

In fact, many religious traditions describe it as a time meant for reflection and devotion.

The idea is simple. Step away from material pursuits for a while and invest that time in spiritual practices.

Devotees often dedicate this period to activities like:

Prayer and meditation

Reading religious scriptures

Charity and acts of kindness

Visiting temples or pilgrimage sites

Many traditions also place special importance on prayers offered to Lord Vishnu and Surya Dev during this period.

Things people often do during Kharmas

Even though major celebrations are avoided, Kharmas is considered a meaningful time for religious discipline.

Common practices include:

Taking a holy dip in sacred rivers, especially the Ganga

Visiting temples and sacred sites

Chanting Surya and Vishnu mantras daily

Reciting Vishnu Sahasranama or Aditya Hridya Stotram

Worshipping the banyan tree on Thursdays

Offering food or donations to the needy and Brahmins

Organising spiritual recitations such as Satyanarayan Katha or Ramayana path

These acts are believed to bring spiritual merit and blessings.

Activities traditionally avoided during Kharmas

Certain activities are generally postponed until the Kharmas period concludes.

These typically include:

Weddings or engagement ceremonies

Roka functions or marriage related rituals

Launching a new business or making major financial investments

Purchasing property or moving into a new home

Performing Griha Pravesh ceremonies

Mundan or ceremonial hair cutting rituals

The belief is that these milestones are better aligned with more auspicious planetary periods.

Mantras often chanted during Kharmas

Devotees sometimes recite specific mantras during this period to maintain spiritual focus.

Some commonly chanted mantras include:

Om Suryaye Namah

Om Ghrani Suryaye Namah

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Regular chanting is believed to encourage positive energy and inner calm.

The deeper idea behind Kharmas

Kharmas may limit certain celebrations, but it also creates a pause in the yearly cycle. A quieter stretch. One that encourages reflection rather than constant activity.

For many devotees, the period becomes a time to reconnect with prayer, discipline and generosity. The idea is not to avoid life entirely. Just to slow down for a while, focus on spiritual practices, and prepare for the more auspicious phases that follow.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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