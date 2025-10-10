Karwa Chauth 2026: When is it? Know date, puja muhurat and significance Married women across India will observe Karwa Chauth fast next year as well, praying for their husband’s long life and prosperity. Let's know the date, puja muhurat, and moonrise time of the auspicious festival in 2026.

New Delhi:

One of the most beautiful displays of love and faith in Indian culture is the Karwa Chauth festival. Married women celebrate this special day throughout India by fasting and praying for the health and long life of their husbands.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth in 2026 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29. In this article, we have mentioned the date and timings of the Karwa Chauth 2026 celebration.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Date and Timings

Festival Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Puja Muhurat: 05:38 p.m. to 06:56 p.m.

Moonrise Time: Expected between 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. (exact timings will vary by city)

The Meaning Behind the Rituals

Each ceremony conducted on Karwa Chauth has an important meaning. Fasting shows strength, stamina, and love — with no conditions. When listening to Vrat Katha, it is a way to unify all devotees together with the notion that faith can overcome any challenge. Dressing in colourful clothes, putting mehndi on their hands, colouring the diyas, is not just a tradition — it is the essence of hope, the essence of happiness, and the essence of the beauty of being married.

Karwa Chauth also encourages unity among women. The evening puja brings together neighbours, friends, and family, creating a sense of togetherness that goes beyond individual households.

Why Karwa Chauth Holds a Special Place in Every Heart

Karwa Chauth is not merely a fast but a feeling. It is a tribute to a woman’s strength of love and belief. For many, it is a celebration of love that strengthens the ties of companionship, renews vows, and cherishes the love couples share. Whether one follows tradition or uses sacred times together on the moonlight night of Chauth for quiet, meditative reflection, the sentiment the festival evokes never fails to be a timeless reminder of love's determination, purity, and strength.

