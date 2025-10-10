Karwa Chauth 2026: When is it? Know date, puja muhurat and significance

One of the most beautiful displays of love and faith in Indian culture is the Karwa Chauth festival. Married women celebrate this special day throughout India by fasting and praying for the health and long life of their husbands.
According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth in 2026 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29. In this article, we have mentioned the date and timings of the Karwa Chauth 2026 celebration.
Karwa Chauth 2026 Date and Timings
Festival Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026
Puja Muhurat: 05:38 p.m. to 06:56 p.m.
Moonrise Time: Expected between 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. (exact timings will vary by city)
The Meaning Behind the Rituals
Each ceremony conducted on Karwa Chauth has an important meaning. Fasting shows strength, stamina, and love — with no conditions. When listening to Vrat Katha, it is a way to unify all devotees together with the notion that faith can overcome any challenge. Dressing in colourful clothes, putting mehndi on their hands, colouring the diyas, is not just a tradition — it is the essence of hope, the essence of happiness, and the essence of the beauty of being married.
Karwa Chauth also encourages unity among women. The evening puja brings together neighbours, friends, and family, creating a sense of togetherness that goes beyond individual households.
Why Karwa Chauth Holds a Special Place in Every Heart
Karwa Chauth is not merely a fast but a feeling. It is a tribute to a woman’s strength of love and belief. For many, it is a celebration of love that strengthens the ties of companionship, renews vows, and cherishes the love couples share. Whether one follows tradition or uses sacred times together on the moonlight night of Chauth for quiet, meditative reflection, the sentiment the festival evokes never fails to be a timeless reminder of love's determination, purity, and strength.
ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth Vrat Udyapan Vidhi: When and how to perform the completion ritual