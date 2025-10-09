Karwa Chauth 2025: Sargi time, rituals and what to eat before sunrise Know the exact Sargi time for Karwa Chauth 2025 and what to eat before sunrise. Explore traditional Sargi foods, rituals, and fasting tips for a blessed celebration.

The date of this year's Karwa Chauth celebration is October 10. For women who observe a waterless fast for the full day, the Sargi, which starts the fast, is not just a custom but also a significant source of energy.

The mother-in-law typically gives her daughter-in-law the Sargi plate, or thali. Sargi has sarees, suits, and cosmetics in addition to food products. Let's find out the time and method for taking Sargi.

Karwa Chauth Sargi Time 2025

The Sargi timing of Karwa Chauth will be from 04:40 am to 05:30 am on October 10, 2025.

Karwa Chauth Sargi Food Items List

Kheer

Dry fruits

Fruit

Sweet

Coconut water

Milk

Move

Paratha

Cotton feni

Tea

Mathri

Karwa Chauth Sargi Thali

On Karwa Chauth, the mother-in-law presents the sargi thali to her daughter-in-law. This thali includes food and drinks, as well as clothing, vermilion, bangles, toe rings, and other items of marital bliss.

Method of taking Sargi

To take the Sargi on Karwa Chauth, wake up before sunrise, bathe, and then remember Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and the Moon. Seek the blessings of your elders. Then, take the Sargi. Keep your mind calm while eating the Sargi. After the Sargi, observe a waterless fast until the moon rises.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

