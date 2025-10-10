When will the moon rise on Karwa Chauth 2025? City-wise timings and puja details Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, October 10. Check city-wise moonrise timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and more. Know when to break your fast, key rituals, and what to expect during the moonrise this year.

New Delhi:

For married Hindu women throughout India, Karwa Chauth is not a mere a day of rituals, it's an ode to love, patience, and devotion. The all-day fast, observed without food and water, is broken only after seeing the moon and sharing water with it (arghya). Moonrise, thus, is the most eagerly awaited moment of the evening, the culmination of a holy vow and a celebration of unity.

This year, Karwa Chauth will be on Friday, October 10, 2025. Drik Panchang and other traditional calendars state that the moon will appear between 7:25 PM to 8:40 PM in Indian cities. The timing will vary based on your location in eastern cities, it will appear a bit earlier, and in the west and coastal areas, a little later. Timings are approximate and may deviate slightly based on local factors like skyline, weather, or visibility.

City-wise Moonrise Time for Karwa Chauth 2025

City Expected Moonrise Time Delhi / NCR Mumbai 08:56 Lucknow 08:03 PM Jaipur 08:24 PM Ahmedabad 08:48 PM Kolkata 07:43 PM Chennai 08:39 PM Bengaluru 08:50 PM Hyderabad 08:37 PM Guwahati 07:20 PM

How this affects your Karwa Chauth night

For the ones fasting, timing is critical. Women usually finish their puja rituals, such as lighting the diya, setting up the Karwa, and listening to the Karwa Chauth katha, prior to the moonrise. When the moon comes out, it is seen through a sieve and then water (arghya) is offered and blessings are sought for the health of their husbands.

If you’re in the northern belt, be prepared to wait a bit longer, as moonrise there usually happens post 8 PM. On the other hand, devotees in eastern cities like Kolkata and Guwahati can expect an earlier sighting. Remember, cloudy skies or high-rise buildings may delay visibility even after the scheduled time, so keep your terrace or balcony spot ready!

Moonrise rituals and traditions to observe this year

When the moon adorns the night sky, the evening becomes tranquil, with diyas, giggles, and prayers. The ladies adorn themselves in their festival best, usually in red or gold, which depict prosperity and love. The moon is initially sighted with a sieve or dupatta, followed by devotees presenting arghya (water) and partaking of the first sip of water or morsel of food from their husband's hand.

This act is not just one of devotion but gratitude too, a lovely ritual of faith that spans generations. In most homes, the ritual culminates in a family feast, sweet foods like halwa or malpua, and warm blessings for peace and well-being.

As you bide your time for the moon this Karwa Chauth 2025, keep in mind that it's not merely about tradition, it's about intention. If you're observing on a city roof or in a small-town courtyard, the heart of the festival is love, patience, and prayer. So go ahead and readjust your puja thali, light your diyas, and when the moon does make its appearance, let your first sighting be one of thankfulness.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025 wishes: Heartfelt messages for wife, husband, quotes and images