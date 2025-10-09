Karwa Chauth 2025 in the US, UK and Canada: Know date, puja muhurat, significance and rituals Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated with devotion by married women across the US, UK, and Canada, just as it is in India. This article covers the exact date, puja muhurat, moonrise timings, and the significance of observing the fast along with traditional rituals.

New Delhi:

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm, symbolising love, devotion, and faith. It is especially celebrated in northern and western India. On this day, married women observe a waterless fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands' long life, good health, and a happy life.

Over the past few years, this festival has grown in popularity. Karwa Chauth is regarded as a representation of equality and affection between a husband and wife. In addition, many people show their love and support for their wives by fasting for them.

Both Hindus living abroad and those in India commemorate this occasion with equal fervour. Please inform us of the moonrise time and the dates on which the Karwa Chauth festival will be observed in America, Britain, and Canada.

Karwa Chauth 2025 in India

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated in India on Friday, October 10, 2025. The fast will be observed from 6:19 am to 8:13 pm, and the moonrise time is 8:13 pm on October 10, 2025.

However, Many NRIs living abroad observe this fast according to their own traditions. They will observe the fast based on the sunrise and moonrise times of their country.

Karwa Chauth 2025 in USA (New York)

In the United States, Karva Chauth falls on Thursday, October 9.

Puja Muhurta: 6:25 pm to 7:40 pm (1 hour 16 minutes)

Fasting Time: 7:01 am to 7:42 pm (12 hours 41 minutes)

Moonrise Time: 7:42 pm

Chaturthi Tithi: October 9, 1:24 PM to October 10th, 10:08 am

Karwa Chauth 2025 in the UK (London)

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated in London on Thursday, October 9.

Puja Muhurat: 6:20 pm to 7:37 pm (1 hour 18 minutes)

Fasting Time: 7:15 am to 6:54 pm (11 hours 39 minutes)

Moonrise Time: 6:54 pm

Chaturthi Tithi: October 9, 6:24 pm to October 10, 3:08 pm

Karwa Chauth 2025 in Canada (Toronto)

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated in Canada on Thursday, October 9.

Puja Muhurat: 6:44 pm to 8:00 pm (1 hour 16 minutes)

Fasting Time: 7:25 am to 7:54 pm (12 hours 29 minutes)

Moonrise Time: 7:54 pm

Chaturthi Tithi: October 9, 1:24 pm to October 10, 10:08 am

On this day, women wear 16 adornments, houses are decorated, and families come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

