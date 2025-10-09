Karwa Chauth 2025: Here’s what a daughter-in-law should give her mother-in-law on the auspicious day On Karwa Chauth, a Sargi plate is given by the mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law. Also, there is a ritual wherein the daughter-in-law gives a few things to the mother-in-law. Read on to know what a daughter-in-law should give her mother-in-law on the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth is a festival that is celebrated widely in India. Married women observe fast for the long life, happiness and prosperity of their husbands. The fast is done on the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on Friday, October 10.

On Karwa Chauth, a Sargi plate is given by the mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law. Along with food items, Sargi also contains suits, sarees, and cosmetics. Also, there is a ritual wherein the daughter-in-law gives a few things to the mother-in-law. Read on to know what a daughter-in-law should give her mother-in-law on the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth.

Importance of giving gifts to mother-in-law on Karwa Chauth

Although the Karwa Chauth fast is observed for the long life of the husband, the mother-in-law also has a significant role in this fast. On the day of Karwa Chauth, daughter-in-laws should give Suhaag items and some gifts to the mother-in-law.

If the mother-in-law is not present, you can also give these gifts to your sister-in-law. In return, the mother-in-law also gives some sort of gifts to the daughter-in-law. According to religious belief, doing so brings happiness and prosperity to the home. This tradition of giving gifts is a way for the daughter-in-law to thank her mother-in-law for accepting her in her life.

What should you give your mother-in-law on Karwa Chauth?

Astrologers say that on Karwa Chauth, along with traditional outfits like a saee and a suit, you should gift your mother-in-law items of Suhaag (married life) as a gift. These gifts can be bangles, bindis, vermilion, nail polish, lipstick, kajal, and henna. Silver anklets and toe rings are also given. You should present these items to her on a decorated plate.

How to prepare Karwa Chauth thali for your mother-in-law?

Start by taking a plate and spreading a net dupatta on it. First place a saree or suit for her in it. After this, place a box of bangles. Keep perfume, toe rings, anklets or any gold item in it. Along with makeup items, definitely keep mehendi and kumkum. Keep a comb, soap, oil and face wash etc. Place some money as shagun on top. If you want, you can also add fruits and a box of sweets along with it. After placing all this, tie the net dupatta with a beautiful ribbon and before giving the plate to your mother-in-law, place a flower in it.

