Karwa Chauth 2025: Get ready like a newlywed bride with 16 adornments on the special day Women should worship on Karwa Chauth only after wearing sixteen adornments on this day. Read on to know what’s included in the 16 adornments that women should wear on the day of Karwa Chauth.

New Delhi:

On the day of Karwa Chauth, women wear sixteen adornments which hold immense significance. These adornments not only enhance external beauty but also increase spiritual energy and positivity. It is believed that wearing 16 adornments pleases Goddess Karwa and she blesses women who fast on this day with eternal good fortune.

Karwa Chauth fast is done on the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year, Karwa Chauth fast will be observed on Friday, October 10. Therefore, women should worship on Karwa Chauth only after wearing sixteen adornments on this day. Read on to know what’s included in the 16 adornments that women should wear on the day of Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 16 Shringar List

Vermilion Gajra Ring Kajal Bangles Waistband Anklet Maang Tikka Earrings Mangalsutra Mehndi Alta Armlet Toe ring Nose ring Bindi

Importance of the 16 adornments

According to religious beliefs, the 16 adornments symbolise the adornments of Goddess Parvati, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Sita. Therefore, wearing them is considered extremely auspicious. It is also called “Mangal Shringar,” which strengthens the relationship between husband and wife and brings prosperity. It is said that women who wear the sixteen adornments on special occasions are blessed with eternal good fortune.

Women observing the Karwa Chauth fast for the first time should definitely wear the sixteen adornments on this day.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025: Here’s what a daughter-in-law should give her mother-in-law on the auspicious day