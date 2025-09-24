Karwa Chauth 2025 date: Vrat katha, puja muhurat and fasting details Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on 10 October. Married women keep nirjala vrat for their husband’s long life, worship the moon, and hear the vrat katha before breaking the fast.

New Delhi:

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant fasting festivals for married women in India. On this day, wives keep a nirjala vrat (fast without water) from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life, health and prosperity of their husbands. Unmarried women also observe this vrat to be blessed with an ideal life partner.

Here’s a complete guide with the date, puja timings, vrat katha, rituals for Karwa Chauth 2025.

Karwa Chauth 2025 date and time

Karwa Chauth Date 2025: Friday, 10 October 2025

Friday, 10 October 2025 Fasting Time (Vrat Duration): 6:19 AM to 8:13 PM

6:19 AM to 8:13 PM Puja Muhurat: 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM

5:57 PM to 7:11 PM Moonrise Time: 8:13 PM

Karwa Chauth vrat katha

According to tradition, Karwa Chauth vrat is incomplete without listening to the vrat katha. The story goes:

A wealthy merchant had seven sons and one daughter named Karwa. On Karwa Chauth, when she observed a fast, her brothers grew restless seeing her hungry and thirsty. The youngest brother lit a lamp under a Peepal tree, making it appear as if the moon had risen. Believing the moon was out, Karwa broke her fast. Tragically, as soon as she ate, news arrived of her husband’s death.

Heartbroken, she prayed with deep devotion and observed strict fasts the following year. Moved by her penance, the gods restored her husband’s life. Since then, the Karwa Chauth vrat katha has been passed down, emphasising faith, patience, and dedication.

Rituals and significance of Karwa Chauth

Women begin the day with sargi, a pre-dawn meal given by mothers-in-law.

From sunrise, they observe a nirjala fast (without food or water).

In the evening, women gather to perform Karwa Chauth puja, listen to the vrat katha, and pray for marital bliss.

Once the moon rises, they see it through a sieve, offer arghya (water), and only then break their fast after looking at their husband.

This festival symbolises love, trust, and sacrifice between partners.

FAQs on Karwa Chauth 2025

Q1. When is Karwa Chauth in 2025?

Karwa Chauth in 2025 will be observed on Friday, 10 October.

Q2. What is the Karwa Chauth 2025 puja muhurat?

The puja muhurat is from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM.

Q3. What time is moonrise on Karwa Chauth 2025?

Moonrise will be at 8:13 PM.

Q4. What do women wear for Karwa Chauth?

Most women prefer sarees in red, maroon, pink, or gold with traditional jewellery.

Q5. What is the significance of Karwa Chauth?

The fast symbolises love, sacrifice, and prayer for the husband’s long life and prosperity.

Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated with devotion on 10 October. From sargi to saree shopping, everything about Karwa Chauth connects women to tradition, love, and togetherness.