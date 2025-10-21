Kartik Amavasya 2025: Puja timings, importance and the right way to perform daan and snan Kartik Amavasya 2025, observed after Diwali, falls on October 20–21. Known for purification and ancestral prayers, it’s a time for holy bath (snan), daan, and lighting diyas for peace and prosperity. Here’s the tithi, significance, and rituals to follow this sacred day.

Following the festival celebration of Diwali, Kartik Amavasya is a spiritually significant day of cleansing and thanksgiving. Celebrated on October 20- 21, 2025, this Amavasya is one of the most auspicious of all Amavasyas in the Hindu calendar: a day that is meant for snan (holy bath), daan (charity) and tarpan (offer to ancestors).

According to the Panchang, Amavasya Tithi began at 3:44 PM on 20 October and will conclude at 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025. The Udaya Tithi (active at sunrise) makes today the ideal day to perform all Amavasya-related rituals.

The spiritual significance of Kartik Amavasya

Kartik Amavasya is deeply connected to purification, both physical and spiritual. It is believed that taking a holy bath in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or Godavari on this day absolves one of past sins and brings peace to departed ancestors.

Since it follows Diwali, the day also symbolises the transition from darkness (Amavasya) to light (Pratipada), marking new beginnings.

Kartik Amavasya 2025 puja timings

Amavasya Tithi: Ends at 5:54 PM, October 21, 2025

Nakshatra: Chitra till 10:59 AM, followed by Swati Nakshatra

Karan: Naga Karan till 5:54 PM, Kinstugna for the rest of the night

Rahu Kaal: 2:55 PM to 4:20 PM

The most auspicious time to perform Amavasya puja, snan, and daan is during the early morning hours after sunrise, before Rahu Kaal begins.

What to do on Kartik Amavasya: Snan, daan and tarpan

1. Perform a holy bath (Snan)

Historically, worshippers wake up early in the morning and bathe in holy rivers. In case of travel not being feasible, a bath at home using water infused with Ganga jal is equally cleansing.

2. Give tarpan to ancestors

Offering tarpan or pind daan during Amavasya is believed to calm ancestral souls and confer blessings on the family. Give water, sesame seeds, and prayers towards the south direction.

3. Give and feed the poor

Charity, particularly giving of food, clothing, oil, and lamps, is very significant. It is thought that giving on Kartik Amavasya attracts long-term prosperity and dissolves obstacles.

4. Light diyas as a tribute to ancestors

Lighting diyas in the evening tends to eliminate evil thoughts and pays respect to the souls of the forefathers. Traditionally, 14 diyas are lit — one for each of the 14 forefathers.

5. Conduct Vishnu and Lakshmi puja

Devotees also do Shri Hari Vishnu and Mata Lakshmi puja to welcome prosperity and sustain the divine favors bestowed on Diwali.

Do’s and don’ts for Kartik Amavasya 2025

Do: Observe silence for a few moments after your bath. This can cleanse inner energies.

Do: Offer food to cows, dogs, and crows.

Don’t: Engage in arguments, anger, or harsh speech.

Don’t: Begin new ventures before Amavasya ends (after 5:54 PM).

Kartik Amavasya bridges the spiritual energy of Diwali with the reflective peace of the new lunar cycle. It reminds us that light and darkness coexist — but it is awareness, charity, and gratitude that lead us toward balance and fulfilment.

