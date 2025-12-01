Karthigai Deepam 2025: Complete festival details and Tiruvannamalai ticket booking Karthigai Deepam 2025 will be celebrated soon. Check the festival date, timings, rituals, Tiruvannamalai Maha Deepam schedule, and online ticket booking details.

New Delhi:

Karthigai Deepam is one of the oldest, most sacred festivals in Tamil culture. It’s deeply rooted in Tamil heritage, often called the “Festival of Lights” for Tamil people.

One story speaks of a cosmic dispute between gods, resolved when Shiva appeared as an infinite column of fire, a divine flame with no beginning or end. Devotees light lamps on this day to honour that eternal light.

Another legend connects it to the birth of Murugan, born from sparks of Shiva’s third eye and nurtured by the six Krittika maidens. The festival also celebrates Murugan’s divine origin when the moon aligns with the Krittika star.

Because of these stories, Karthigai Deepam is a day to honour divine light, cosmic order, and spiritual protection, a beautiful blend of mythology, devotion, and culture.

2025: Date and Key Timings for Karthigai Deepam

For 2025, Karthigai Deepam in Tiruvannamalai is celebrated on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

The associated lunar star period (the Krittika or “Karthigai” Nakshatra) begins on the evening of December 3 and ends by the afternoon of December 4.

In households, families usually light clay lamps (filled with ghee or sesame oil) between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM, just after sunset, as the most auspicious time.

At the famous Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, the festival builds up over a multi-day celebration (the “Brahmotsavam”), culminating in:

Morning Light (Bharani Deepam / Darshan inside the temple): around 4:00 AM.

Evening Grand Light (Maha Deepam) on the hilltop, the dramatic flaming cauldron on the summit of Arunachala Hill, typically around 6:00 PM.

Thus, if you plan to visit or follow the festival, those hours, early morning and dusk, are the high points.

How People Celebrate: Homes, Temples & Community

Karthigai Deepam comes alive both in humble homes and grand temples:

At Home: Families clean their house, draw traditional kolams (rangoli) by the entrance using rice flour, light rows of clay lamps in windows, doorways, balconies, and around pooja rooms, turning the home into a glowing sanctuary.

Many also prepare sweets like “maavilakku” (a rice-flour, jaggery, cardamom mixture) with a small lamp inside as an offering.

Families gather to chant prayers, sing devotional songs, and share festive meals, a time of togetherness, gratitude, and divine remembrance.

In Temples and at Arunachala: The humble lamps found in people's homes are but a small fraction of the thousands of incandescent lights that adorn the temples; however, the most magnificent of these is the Maha Deepam placed atop Arunachala, which represents, through a large flame, the universal light of Shiva. A profound spiritual bond is created when people travel from all over to witness the Maha Deepam.

In many temples dedicated to Murugan, Shiva or other deities, there are also special prayers, processions, and rituals throughout the day.

In modern times, Karthigai Deepam remains more than a ritual; it’s a time to reconnect to roots, light up hearts and homes, and share values with younger generations.

2025 – Tiruvannamalai: Ticket Booking & Visiting Details

For the 2025 festival at Arunachaleswarar Temple / Tiruvannamalai:

Online ticket booking (for both “Bharani Deepam / Darshan” and “Maha Deepam”) is available via the official portal: annamalaiyar.hrce.tn.gov.in.

For Bharani Deepam darshan: Entry fee is Rs 500 (limited number of tickets available, e.g. 500 tickets).

For Maha Deepam darshan: Separate tickets — earlier years had slots at Rs 600 (some limited to a smaller number) and additional slots at Rs 500 depending on availability.

Given the huge crowd (this year, over 40 lakh devotees are expected), it's wise to book early and plan your travel and stay ahead.

