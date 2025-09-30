Kanya Pujan 2025 date and muhurat: Ashtami Kumari Puja time on September 30 On September 30, 2025, Navratri Ashtami will be celebrated with Kanya Pujan. Know Kumari Puja muhurat, rituals and significance of this sacred tradition.

New Delhi:

Kanya Pujan, also known as Kumari Puja or Kanjak Puja, is one of the most important rituals of Navratri and Durga Puja. It is the tradition of worshipping little girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga and offering them food, gifts, and blessings.

In 2025, Kanya Pujan will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 30, during Navratri Ashtami. Devotees across India will perform Kumari Puja to seek Maa Durga’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and protection.

Ashtami Kanya Pujan date and time

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

According to scriptures, Kanya Pujan can be performed on Ashtami or Navami, but the Ashtami Kanya Puja is most widely observed. Devotees invite little girls aged 2–10 years, symbolising different forms of Maa Durga, and worship them with mantras, flowers, and prasad.

Kanya Pujan 2025 muhurat

The most auspicious time to perform Kumari Puja is during the first half of the day, before noon (12 pm). This is considered highly sacred for feeding and honoring the little girls.

Symbolism of girl child ages in Kumari Puja

Kumarika (2 years) – purity

Trimurti (3 years) – three goddesses

Kalyani (4 years) – auspiciousness

Rohini (5 years) – growth

Kali (6 years) – power

Chandika (7 years) – courage

Shambhavi (8 years) – divine energy

Durga (9 years) – destroyer of evil

Bhadra/Subhadra (10 years) – prosperity

Kumari Puja Significance

Kumari Puja symbolises the divine power present in every girl child. Religious texts suggest performing it on all nine days of Navratri, but most households observe it on Ashtami or Navami. Places like Belur Math perform Kumari Puja strictly on Ashtami Tithi.

