Kanya Pujan 2025 date and muhurat: Ashtami Kumari Puja time on September 30

Kanya Pujan, also known as Kumari Puja or Kanjak Puja, is one of the most important rituals of Navratri and Durga Puja. It is the tradition of worshipping little girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga and offering them food, gifts, and blessings.
In 2025, Kanya Pujan will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 30, during Navratri Ashtami. Devotees across India will perform Kumari Puja to seek Maa Durga’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and protection.
Ashtami Kanya Pujan date and time
- Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
- Festival: Navratri Ashtami (Durgashtami)
- Ashtami Tithi Begins: 16:31 on September 29, 2025
- Ashtami Tithi Ends: 18:06 on September 30, 2025
According to scriptures, Kanya Pujan can be performed on Ashtami or Navami, but the Ashtami Kanya Puja is most widely observed. Devotees invite little girls aged 2–10 years, symbolising different forms of Maa Durga, and worship them with mantras, flowers, and prasad.
Kanya Pujan 2025 muhurat
The most auspicious time to perform Kumari Puja is during the first half of the day, before noon (12 pm). This is considered highly sacred for feeding and honoring the little girls.
- Kumari Puja Day: September 30, 2025 (Tuesday)
- Best Time: Morning till noon
- Tithi: Ashtami Tithi
Symbolism of girl child ages in Kumari Puja
- Kumarika (2 years) – purity
- Trimurti (3 years) – three goddesses
- Kalyani (4 years) – auspiciousness
- Rohini (5 years) – growth
- Kali (6 years) – power
- Chandika (7 years) – courage
- Shambhavi (8 years) – divine energy
- Durga (9 years) – destroyer of evil
- Bhadra/Subhadra (10 years) – prosperity
Kumari Puja Significance
Kumari Puja symbolises the divine power present in every girl child. Religious texts suggest performing it on all nine days of Navratri, but most households observe it on Ashtami or Navami. Places like Belur Math perform Kumari Puja strictly on Ashtami Tithi.
