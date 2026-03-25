Kanya Puja 2026: March 26 or 27? Check Ashtami-Navami date, time and significance

New Delhi:

Chaitra Navratri 2026 will conclude on the 27th of March. During this period of nine days, the devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga through prayer and fasting. Of the nine days, the last two days are more important: Ashtami and Navami. During this time, young girls are worshipped as a form of the goddess through a ritual called Kanya Puja or Kanjak Puja.

Let’s understand when to perform Kanya Puja, the importance of each age group, and how to perform it correctly.

When to perform Kanya Puja in Navratri 2026

In case you have decided to perform Kanya Puja on Ashtami, it is to be done before 11:48 AM on March 26, 2026. In case you have decided to perform Navami Kanya Puja, then the tithi period starts from 11:48 AM on March 26 and ends on March 27 at 10:06 AM in 2026. You may opt to do so either on 26th March or on the morning of 27th March before 10:06 AM as per Udaya Tithi.

Which age girls are worshipped, and their significance

According to Hindu beliefs, girls between the ages of 2 and 10 are worshipped during Navratri, each representing a different form of the Goddess.

2 years – Kumari

3 years – Trimurti

4 years – Kalyani

5 years – Rohini

6 years – Kalika

7 years – Shambhavi

8 years – Durga

9 years – Chandika

10 years – Subhadra

Worshipping these forms is believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

How to perform Kanya Puja

On Ashtami or Navami, begin your day with a bath and regular worship of Goddess Durga.

Invite young girls to your home with respect. Traditionally, nine girls are worshipped, along with one young boy, who represents Bhairav.

Wash their feet as a mark of respect, apply tilak with roli and rice, and tie a sacred thread on their wrists. Offer them a red chunri as a token of devotion.

Comfortably seat them and offer traditional prasad like puri, chane, halwa, kheer, etc.

After the meal, you can offer them gifts, clothes, or cash according to your financial status, and seek their blessings.

Kanya Puja is one of the most significant rituals of Navratri, which is performed as a gesture of respect for divine femininity.

Apart from tradition, it is a time of thankfulness, humility, and devotion.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

Also read: Is Ram Navami on March 26 or 27? Check when it will be celebrated in Ayodhya