The story behind Kanwar Yatra: Why millions carry Gangajal for Lord Shiva every Sawan

New Delhi:

As soon as the auspicious month of Sawan begins each year, the roads of North India turn into a sea of saffron-clad devotees walking barefoot for kilometres while carrying a bamboo pole called a Kanwar, filled with sacred Ganga water. The journey is not just a pilgrimage but also an expression of deep devotion to Lord Shiva.

But have you ever wondered how this tradition began? Why do devotees carry Ganga water and offer it to Shivlings? Here's the story behind the Kanwar Yatra.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken during the month of Sawan. Devotees collect holy water from sacred rivers, especially the Ganga at places such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri and Sultanganj, and carry it in decorated Kanwars to offer it on Shivlings at temples in their hometowns or other sacred Shiva shrines.

The yatra is considered one of the largest annual religious pilgrimages in India.

The story behind Kanwar Yatra

According to Hindu beliefs, the tradition of offering Ganga water to Lord Shiva is linked to the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean). During the churning, a deadly poison called Halahala emerged, threatening to destroy the universe. To save creation, Lord Shiva drank the poison and held it in his throat, which turned blue, earning him the name Neelkanth.

To reduce the intense heat caused by the poison, the gods and devotees offered sacred Ganga water to Lord Shiva. Since then, offering Gangajal during the month of Sawan has become an important act of devotion. Another belief associates the Kanwar tradition with Lord Parshuram, who is said to have carried holy Ganga water to offer at a Shivling.

Why is Kanwar Yatra observed during Sawan?

The month of Sawan is considered one of the most sacred periods for the worship of Lord Shiva. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Shiva and offering Gangajal during this month brings prosperity, happiness and the fulfilment of wishes. Many devotees also observe fasts during the yatra.

Spiritual significance of Kanwar Yatra

The Kanwar Yatra symbolises:

Devotion and surrender to Lord Shiva

Faith, discipline and self-control

Gratitude towards nature and the holy River Ganga

Spiritual purification through pilgrimage

Patience, perseverance and collective devotion

Many devotees believe the pilgrimage helps cleanse the mind and soul while strengthening their connection with Lord Shiva.

Rules devotees follow during Kanwar Yatra

Those undertaking the Kanwar Yatra traditionally observe several religious disciplines:

Take a bath before beginning the pilgrimage.

Wear clean saffron or orange clothes.

Maintain purity in thoughts, words and actions.

Follow a vegetarian, sattvic diet.

Avoid alcohol, tobacco and other intoxicants.

Observe celibacy during the pilgrimage.

Do not place the Kanwar directly on the ground. It is usually placed on specially designed stands.

Chant "Bol Bam" and other devotional hymns while walking.

Offer the holy Ganga water to the Shivling with devotion after completing the journey.

For millions of devotees, the Kanwar Yatra is much more than a religious procession. It is a journey of faith, discipline and devotion that has been followed for generations. Whether undertaken on foot over a few kilometres or across hundreds of kilometres, it reflects the unwavering belief that sincere devotion to Lord Shiva brings inner strength, blessings and spiritual fulfilment.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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