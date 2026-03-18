Kalash sthapana muhurat for Navratri 2026: Check date, timing and how to perform it

New Delhi:

Chaitra Navratri 2026 is bringing something slightly unusual this time. Not dramatic, but rare enough to get attention. The kind of alignment that does not happen often, and when it does, people tend to notice.

This year, the start of Navratri and Amavasya are falling on the same day. A combination that, according to traditional calendars, is happening after several decades. It changes the flow of rituals a bit. Everything feels a little more packed into one morning.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 date and tithi details

As per traditional Panchang calculations, Chaitra Amavasya begins on March 18 at 8:25 am and continues until March 19 at 6:52 am.

Right after that, Pratipada tithi begins, which marks the start of Chaitra Navratri. This tithi will continue until March 20 at 4:52 am.

Because of this overlap, both Amavasya rituals and the beginning of Navratri will be observed on March 19. Same day, different significance.

Why this year’s Navratri is considered special

The key reason is timing. Amavasya is present at sunrise on March 19, which is important for rituals like snan and daan.

Then, as soon as Pratipada begins, Navratri is considered to start. So, in one day, there is both closure and beginning. End of one lunar phase, start of another.

That overlap is what makes this year stand out.

Amavasya snan and daan muhurat

Amavasya is traditionally associated with purification rituals. Bathing and charity are considered important on this day.

For March 19, the most suitable time is during Brahma Muhurat:

Between 4:51 am and 5:39 am

During this window, people usually take a ritual bath. If access to a river is not possible, many add a few drops of Ganga water at home. Donations and acts of charity are also done around this time.

Kalash sthapana muhurat for Navratri 2026

Kalash Sthapana, or Ghatsthapana, marks the formal beginning of Navratri.

For March 19, the auspicious timings are:

Morning muhurat: 6:52 am to 7:43 am

Abhijit muhurat: 12:05 pm to 12:53 pm

Both windows are considered suitable. Most people prefer the morning one, but the midday slot is also widely accepted.

How to perform kalash sthapana at home

The process is fairly simple, though it follows a certain order.

Start by cleaning the space and sprinkling water, often mixed with Ganga jal

Place a red cloth on a platform and position the idol or image of Goddess Durga

Fill a small vessel with soil and sow barley seeds

Place a water-filled kalash over it, adding items like rice and betel nut

Arrange mango leaves at the top and place a coconut above

Light a diya and begin the puja, taking a vow for the fast

It does not need to be perfect. Just done with attention.

What this alignment means overall

This year’s combination allows people to observe both Amavasya rituals and Navratri beginnings on the same day. That is the key takeaway.

For many, it is seen as an opportunity. To close one cycle properly, and begin the next with intention. Not rushed. Just aligned a little differently than usual.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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