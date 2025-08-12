Kajari Teej 2025 moonrise timings: Know when to break your fast tonight Kajari Teej 2025 is being celebrated today (August 12). From city-wise moonrise timings to puja rituals, here’s all you need to know to celebrate and break your fast.

Women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this auspicious day of Kajari Teej. It will be celebrated on August 12, 2025. Women break their fast at night after offering water to the moon. Women fast for material happiness and offer water to the moon.

Let us check the schedule of puja and the moon viewing time mentioned in this article.

What is Kajari Teej and why it is celebrated

Kajari Teej is a significant festival honouring women that takes place a few days before Hartalika Teej. They pray for a happy marriage and a long life for their husband by keeping a tough fast without water. The moon is offered water at night before the fast is broken, just like Karwa Chauth, and Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped in the evening.

Auspicious timings for Kajari Teej 2025 puja

The moon will rise at 9:00 PM on Kajari Teej.

Kajari Teej Puja Muhurat Tithi Tritiya starts at 10:33 AM on August 11

Tithi Tritiya Ends at 8:40 AM on August 12, 2025; 11:59 AM to 12:52 PM is Abhijit Muhurat

Godhuli Muhurat: from 7:03 PM to 7:25 PM

City-wise moonrise timings for Kajari Teej 2025

City Time New Delhi 8:43 PM Mumbai 9:04 PM Bengaluru 8:47 PM Gurgaon 8:16 PM Faridabad 8:43 PM Jaipur 8:49 PM Noida 8:14 PM Lucknow 8:05 PM Chennai 8:59 PM Hyderabad 8:54 PM

Kajari Teej puja rituals and fasting rules

Similar to Karva Chauth, Kajari Teej places a great deal of significance on the moon. Since the moon is thought to have an impact on a woman's character and mental state, offering water (arghya) to the moon is regarded as necessary.

It is believed that seeing the moon on this particular day will bring blessings to your lives. Women offer water to the moon, then set food in front of it while holding a silver ring or coin and some rice grains in their hands. They break their fast after this ceremony.

