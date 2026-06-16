June Purnima 2026: When is Jyeshtha Purnima? Check date, tithi timings, shubh muhurat, rituals and vrat rules

New Delhi:

Purnima holds a special place in the Hindu calendar, much like Amavasya. While Amavasya marks the final day of the Krishna Paksha, Purnima falls on the last day of the Shukla Paksha and is observed when the Moon appears in its full form.

The Purnima falling in the month of June is known as Jyeshtha Purnima. The day carries religious significance for devotees who worship Lord Vishnu and Chandra Dev. It is also observed as Vat Purnima, and many married women keep the Vat Savitri Vrat on this occasion. According to the Hindu calendar, Kabir Das Jayanti and Batuk Bhairavi Jayanti are also celebrated on the same day.

Jyeshtha Purnima 2026 date and tithi timings

Jyeshtha Purnima will be observed on June 29, 2026.

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 03:06 AM on June 29 and conclude at 05:26 AM on June 30.

The moonrise timing on the day is 07:16 PM.

Jyeshtha Purnima 2026 shubh muhurat

Brahma Muhurat: 04:06 AM to 04:46 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 04:26 AM to 05:26 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:57 AM to 12:52 PM

Vijay Muhurat: 02:44 PM to 03:40 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 07:22 PM to 07:42 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 07:23 PM to 08:23 PM

Amrit Kaal: 08:53 PM to 10:40 PM

What should you do on Purnima?

Taking a holy dip in a sacred river is considered highly auspicious on Purnima.

If a river bath is not possible, devotees can add a small amount of Ganga Jal to their bath water at home before bathing.

After completing the morning rituals, devotees take a sankalp for the vrat.

Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Shiva and Chandra Dev are worshipped on this day.

After performing puja during an auspicious muhurat, devotees offer arghya to the Moon in the evening.

Organising or listening to the Satyanarayan Katha is also considered especially auspicious on Purnima.

What can you eat during Purnima Vrat?

People observing the Purnima fast generally consume phalahari foods.

These may include:

Milk

Paneer

Fruits

Cashews

Almonds

Makhana

Bottle gourd

Cucumber

Tomatoes

Some devotees choose to observe the vrat by consuming only water throughout the day. One important rule commonly followed during the Purnima fast is avoiding grains completely.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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