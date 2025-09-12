Jivitputrika Vrat 2025: Dos and don’ts of Jitiya fast for mothers Jivitputrika Vrat 2025, also known as Jitiya fast, will be observed on September 14. Here are the dos and don’ts of this auspicious day.

New Delhi:

Jitiya Vrat 2025 will be observed on September 14, 2025, across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. This sacred fast is observed by mothers for the long life, health, and well-being of their children. It is also believed that women who wish for a child can observe this vrat with full devotion.

The vrat is performed with strict rules, rituals and purity. From Nahai-Khai on the previous day to Nirjala Vrat (fast without water), and finally the Paran on Navami Tithi (September 15, 2025), every step of Jitiya has deep spiritual significance. Let’s understand what should and should not be done during this auspicious vrat.

What should be done on the day of Jitiya Vrat?

Women who observe the Jitiya fast must do the following tasks.

Nahai-Khai – Women who observe fast should do Nahai-Khai a day before fasting. On the day of Nahai-Khai, women consume satvik food. Garlic and onion should not be used in food, even by mistake, on this day. Mainly on this day, women consume Maruwa roti and Noni saag.

Women who observe fast should do Nahai-Khai a day before fasting. On the day of Nahai-Khai, women consume satvik food. Garlic and onion should not be used in food, even by mistake, on this day. Mainly on this day, women consume Maruwa roti and Noni saag. Purity – Women should clean the house and the place of worship a day before observing the Jitiya fast.

Women should clean the house and the place of worship a day before observing the Jitiya fast. Nirjala Vrat- Jitiya Vrat is observed without drinking water. Women are required to follow this rule. In the evening of Jitiya Vrat, Mata Jitiya should be worshipped, and Vrat Katha should be recited.

Jitiya Vrat is observed without drinking water. Women are required to follow this rule. In the evening of Jitiya Vrat, Mata Jitiya should be worshipped, and Vrat Katha should be recited. Fast Paran – Jitiya fast is broken on Navami Tithi. Which is on September 15, 2025. During Paran, Mahua roti and greens are eaten. Some women also eat prawns on this day. After the fast, women must also give charity.

What should not be done on the day of Jitiya Vrat?

Jitiya Vrat is observed without water, so women observing the fast should not consume water on that day, even by mistake. During this fast, one should avoid consuming any kind of non-vegetarian food. Women observing the fast should also avoid arguments. Do not insult others or torture animals on this fast. Do not hurt anyone on this day with your mind, words or speech. Do not remain too busy in worldly activities on this day, and take out enough time to meditate on God.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Jitiya Vrat 2025: Date, puja muhurat, rituals and significance of Jivitputrika fast