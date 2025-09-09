Jitiya Vrat 2025: Date, puja muhurat, rituals and significance of Jivitputrika fast Mothers in Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Nepal observe Jitiya Vrat for their children’s long life. Here’s the 2025 date, puja muhurat and worship method.

On Ashwin Krishna Paksha's Ashtami Tithi, Jivitputrika Vrat is observed. Mothers observe a waterless fast all day long on this day in hopes of giving their kids a long and happy life. It is thought that any lady who faithfully keeps this fast would live a long, healthy, radiant, and contented life.

This fast is mainly observed by women of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. This Jivitputrika vrat (fast) is also very popular in Nepal. Let us tell you when Jitiya Vrat is falling in 2025.

Jitiya Vrat 2025 date and tithi

Jitiya, i.e., the Jivitputrika fast, will be observed this year on Sunday, September 14, 2025. Ashtami Tithi will be from 05:04 am on September 14 to 03:06 am on September 15.

Jitiya puja muhurat 2025

Brahma Muhurta 04:33 AM to 05:19 AM

Morning and Evening: 04:56 AM to 06:05 AM

Abhijit Muhurat from 11:52 AM to 12:41 PM

Vijay Muhurat: 02:20 PM to 03:09 PM

Twilight time: 06:27 PM to 06:51 PM

Evening 06:27 PM to 07:37 PM

Amrit Kaal 11:09 PM to 12:40 AM, September 15

Nishita Muhurta 11:53 PM to 12:40 AM, September 15

Ravi Yoga 06:05 AM to 08:41 AM

Jitiya Vrat worship method and rituals

On this day, mothers should wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. After this, light incense and a lamp, do Aarti in the temple of the house and then offer Prasad. Then prepare the idols of the eagle and the jackal from clay and cow dung. Then offer incense, lamps, rice, flowers, etc. to the idol of Jimutavahana made of Kusha. Then perform the puja as per the rituals and listen to the story of the Jitiya fast.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

