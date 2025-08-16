Janmashtami 2025: Puja vidhi, mantra, puja muhurat for Krishna Janmashtami for Delhi, Mumbai, other cities The puja and other rituals for Janmashtami should be performed according to the Ashtami tithi and Rohini Nakshatra. Read on to know the puja vidhi, mantra, puja muhurat for Krishna Janmashtami for Delhi, Mumbai and other cities in India.

New Delhi:

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year on Ashtami tithi, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated on Saturday, August 16. According to Drik Panchang, this is Lord Krishna’s 5252nd birth anniversary.

The puja and other rituals should be done according to the Ashtami tithi and Rohini Nakshatra. Read on to know the puja vidhi, mantra, puja muhurat for Krishna Janmashtami for Delhi, Mumbai and other cities in India.

Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra

This year the Ashtami tithi began at 11:49 PM on August 15 and will end at 09:34 PM on August 16. This year, Rohini Nakshatra will begin after Ashtami tithi ends. It will begin at 04:38 AM on August 17 and end at 03:17 AM on August 18. The Nishita Puja time was from 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM on August 16.

Puja Muhurat for Different Cities

On the day of Janmashtami, puja is performed during Nishita Kaal, but this time varies from city to city. Read on to know the auspicious time of Janmashtami 2025 puja in major cities of India.

Cities Puja Timings New Delhi 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 Mumbai 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM, August 16 Jaipur 12:10 AM to 12:53 AM, August 16 Pune 12:17 AM to 01:02 AM, August 16 Chennai 11:51 PM to 12:36 AM, August 16 Hyderabad 11:58 PM to 12:43 AM, August 16 Gurgaon 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM, August 16 Chandigarh 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM, August 16 Kolkata 11:19 PM, August 16 to 12:03 AM, August 17 Bengaluru 12:01 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 Ahmedabad 12:22 AM to 01:06 AM, August 16 Noida 12:03 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16

Mantras for Krishna Janmashtami

Here are the mantras you can chant on the day of Krishna Janmashtami.

Om Namo Bhagwate Shri Govindaya.

Om Devkinandanay Vidhamhe Vasudevay Dhimahi Tanno Krishna Prachodayat.

Om Krishnay Vasudevay Haraye Paramatmane. Pranatah kleshnashay govindaya namo namah.

Om Krishnaya Namah.

Om Clean Krishnay Namah.

Om Shri Krishna: Sharanam Mamah.

Om Namo Bhagwate Tasmai Krishnay Kunthamedhse. The destroyer of all diseases, the Lord is the one who is the one who is the one who destroys everything.

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare. Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare.

Puja Vidhi for Janmashtami

Here are some of the puja vidhi you should follow for Krishna Janmashtami.

Worshipping the Lord at night has special significance on the day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami

At the time of birth of Bal Gopal at night, perform the anointment of all the gods and goddesses.

After this, start worshipping Laddu Gopal.

Bathe Bal Gopal with milk, curd and dress him in new clothes.

Swing Laddu Gopal and offer him his favourite food, serve him food like a child.

Perform the aarti of Shri Krishna.

