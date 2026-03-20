Iftar time today, March 20: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata

New Delhi:

The last day of Ramadan carries a slightly different energy. Not rushed, not heavy. Just a quiet awareness that the month is about to close. The routines are still there. The early mornings, the long hours without food, the familiar wait for sunset. But something feels lighter.

By evening, that feeling settles in a bit more. People move through the day as usual, but the thought of Eid sits somewhere in the background. Iftar, on this day, feels less like a routine and more like a pause before a shift.

Iftar time in India today, March 20, 2026

Iftar continues to follow the sunset, which means timings vary slightly across cities. Even a minute or two matters when you are fasting through the day, so most people keep a close watch on local timings or prayer announcements.

Iftar time in Lucknow today, March 20, 2026

In Lucknow, Iftar is expected at 6:17 pm. Evenings usually begin quietly, with dates and water, before moving to a fuller meal.

Iftar time in Delhi today, March 20, 2026

For Delhi, the fast is expected to end at 6:32 pm. The difference from nearby regions is small, but enough to keep people checking the clock closely.

Iftar time in Hyderabad today, March 20, 2026

In Hyderabad, Iftar is expected at 6:27 pm. Preparations tend to wrap up just before sunset, with everything ready to begin at the exact moment.

Iftar time in Mumbai today, March 20, 2026

Mumbai sees a later Iftar at 6:49 pm. Being further west, the daylight stretches a little longer, making the fast slightly extended.

Iftar time in Kolkata today, March 20, 2026

In Kolkata, Iftar is expected at 5:48 pm. The eastern location means the sun sets earlier, bringing a slightly shorter fasting window.

Iftar time in Chennai today, March 20, 2026

For Chennai, Iftar is around 6:20 pm. The timing stays fairly balanced compared to other major cities.

Iftar time in Srinagar today, March 20, 2026

In Srinagar, Iftar is expected at 6:42 pm. Northern regions often see gradual shifts in daylight, which can slightly extend fasting hours as the days pass.

Iftar time in Bengaluru today, March 20, 2026

In Bengaluru, the fast is expected to end at 6:30 pm. The city’s timing remains closely aligned with several other metros.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India

Today, March 20, marks the last roza of Ramadan in India, completing 30 days of fasting this year. Eid ul-Fitr will be observed tomorrow, March 21, across most parts of the country.

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