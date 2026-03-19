Iftar time today, March 19: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata

New Delhi:

Ramadan has a way of quietly rearranging the rhythm of a day. Nights stretch a little longer, mornings arrive sooner than you expect, and the hours in between feel softer somehow. By late afternoon, there is usually a shift in the air. Nothing loud. Just a quiet awareness that sunset is getting close.

People start checking the time, then the sky, then the time again. Not impatiently. Just keeping track. Because Iftar is not fixed to a clock in the usual sense. It follows the sun, and the Maghrib prayer that comes with it. Even a difference of a minute matters when you have been fasting since dawn.

Iftar time in Lucknow today, March 19, 2026

In Lucknow, Iftar is expected at 6:17 pm. The pace tends to slow down as the evening settles in. Most homes keep it simple at first. Dates, water, maybe something light. The fast is usually broken the moment the azaan is heard.

Iftar time in Delhi today, March 19, 2026

For Delhi, the fast is expected to end at 6:32 pm. It is a small shift from nearby cities, but noticeable if you are following timings closely. Many rely on local mosque announcements or prayer apps to get it exact.

Iftar time in Hyderabad today, March 19, 2026

In Hyderabad, Iftar is expected at 6:27 pm. The routine feels familiar across homes. A quick preparation, a quiet wait, and then everything begins right as Maghrib sets in.

Iftar time in Mumbai today, March 19, 2026

Mumbai sees one of the later sunsets, with Iftar expected at 6:49 pm. Being on the western coast, daylight lingers just a bit longer. It is subtle, but enough to stretch the fast slightly.

Iftar time in Kolkata today, March 19, 2026

In Kolkata, Iftar is expected at 5:47 pm. The eastern location means the sun dips earlier here, so the fast ends a little sooner compared to most other major cities.

Iftar time in Chennai today, March 19, 2026

For Chennai, Iftar is likely around 6:20 pm. The timing sits somewhere in the middle, not too early, not too late, fairly steady through the season.

Iftar time in Srinagar today, March 19, 2026

In Srinagar, Iftar is expected at 6:41 pm. Northern regions tend to see gradual shifts in daylight as the month progresses, so timings can stretch a bit over time.

Iftar time in Bengaluru today, March 19, 2026

In Bengaluru, the fast is expected to end at 6:30 pm. The city’s elevation and location keep its sunset timing fairly aligned with several other metros.

What Iftar means during Ramadan

Iftar marks the moment the fast ends, from dawn to sunset, no food or drink. Then, as the light fades and the Maghrib prayer begins, the day resets. Dates are usually first. Then water. A short pause. Prayer follows, and only after that, the meal. It is simple, almost understated. But it carries weight. A pause in the day that feels earned. A quiet kind of togetherness, whether at home or among a larger gathering.

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