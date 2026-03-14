Iftar time today, March 14: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata

New Delhi:

Ramadan slowly rearranges the rhythm of the day. Sleep shifts. Mornings start earlier than usual. Evenings stretch out in a quiet, patient way. By late afternoon, many people find themselves glancing outside, almost instinctively, waiting for the light to soften toward sunset.

That moment carries meaning because Iftar does not follow the usual idea of a fixed dinner time. It arrives precisely at sunset, aligned with the Maghrib prayer. Since sunset varies slightly from place to place, Iftar timings differ from city to city. Sometimes by only a few minutes. Still, enough to notice.

For those observing the fast on March 14, 2026, here is a look at the expected Iftar timings across several major Indian cities.

Iftar time in Lucknow on March 14, 2026

In Lucknow, Iftar is expected at 6:14 pm. As the evening approaches, households usually prepare dates, water and simple snacks before the call to prayer. The fast is traditionally broken the moment the Maghrib azaan is heard.

Iftar time in Delhi on March 14, 2026

For the national capital Delhi, the expected Iftar time is 6:30 pm. Even within northern India, sunset times can shift slightly, which is why the fast does not end at the exact same minute everywhere.

Iftar time in Hyderabad on March 14, 2026

In Hyderabad, Iftar is expected at 6:26 pm. Many people across the city rely on mosque announcements or prayer apps to confirm the exact moment of sunset before breaking their fast.

Iftar time in Mumbai on March 14, 2026

Mumbai records one of the later Iftar timings, with the fast expected to end at 6:48 pm. Being located further west along the coast means sunsets arrive a little later compared to many other cities.

Iftar time in Kolkata on March 14, 2026

In Kolkata, Iftar is expected at 5:45 pm. The eastern location of the city means sunset arrives earlier, which slightly shortens the fasting window compared with cities in western India.

Iftar time in Chennai on March 14, 2026

For Chennai, Iftar is expected around 6:19 pm. The coastal geography places its sunset timing somewhere between the earlier eastern cities and the later western ones.

Iftar time in Srinagar on March 14, 2026

In Srinagar, Iftar is expected at 6:38 pm. Northern latitude can influence daylight duration, and as Ramadan progresses the fasting hours in these regions may gradually extend.

Iftar time in Bengaluru on March 14, 2026

In Bengaluru, the fast is expected to end around 6:30 pm. The city’s plateau location places its sunset timing fairly close to several northern metros.

What Iftar represents during Ramadan

Iftar marks the daily moment when the fast observed during Ramadan comes to an end. From dawn until sunset, observers abstain from food and drink. When the sun sets and the Maghrib prayer begins, the fast is broken.

Traditionally, people start with dates and water, following a practice observed by many Muslims around the world. The Maghrib prayer follows soon after, and then the main evening meal is shared with family, friends or within mosque communities.

Simple in structure. But meaningful. For many people observing Ramadan, Iftar becomes a quiet daily pause that blends faith, patience and togetherness.

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