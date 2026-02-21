Iftar time today, February 21: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Hyderabad

New Delhi:

Ramadan routines settle in quietly. You wake earlier than usual. Sleep later than planned. Meals become moments of pause rather than rush. And by evening, the clock starts mattering more than it normally does.

Iftar, the meal that breaks the fast at sunset, is timed precisely to local Maghrib prayer. Which means it shifts not just day to day, but city to city as well. For those observing on February 21, 2026, here’s a quick, city-wise look at Iftar timings across major Indian metros.

Iftar time in Lucknow – 21 February 2026

In Lucknow, Iftar is expected at 6:03 PM.

The sunset window arrives slightly earlier here compared to metros further west. Families usually begin preparations well in advance, with dates and water traditionally marking the fast-breaking moment.

Iftar time in Delhi – 21 February 2026

For the national capital, Iftar will be observed at 6:17 PM.

A short but noticeable gap from Lucknow. Even within North India, sunset variation becomes visible when you track timings closely across cities.

Iftar time in Hyderabad – 21 February 2026

In Hyderabad, Iftar falls at 6:21 PM.

The Deccan city sees sunset arrive a few minutes after Delhi. Local mosques typically announce Maghrib prayer alongside Iftar, guiding community observance.

Iftar time in Mumbai – 21 February 2026

Mumbai records the latest Iftar among the listed cities at 6:42 PM.

Being further west along the coastline, the city experiences delayed sunsets compared to northern and central regions. The longer fasting window is noticeable, especially toward peak summer Ramadan days.

What is Iftar?

Iftar is the meal that marks the end of the daily fast during Ramadan. From dawn until sunset, those observing the fast refrain from food and drink. Then, at Maghrib, the pause ends. Traditionally, the fast is broken with a date and some water. Simple. Grounding. After that comes the proper meal, often shared with family, friends or even the wider community at the mosque. It is less about indulgence and more about rhythm, gratitude and togetherness.

