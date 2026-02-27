Holika Dahan 2026 muhurat: Know correct date, timing and Holi celebration day amid lunar eclipse

New Delhi:

The holy festival of Holi is celebrated for two days. On one day, Holika Dahan is performed, and on the second day, Rangwali Holi is played. But this year, on the day of Holika Dahan, i.e. March 3, 2026, there will be a lunar eclipse from 3:21 pm to 6:46 pm. Therefore, everyone is confused about whether the date of Holika Dahan will change due to the eclipse.

Here, in this article, we will clear your confusion and tell you the correct dates for Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi.

When is Holika Dahan 2026

Holika Dahan is on March 3, 2026, and the first lunar eclipse of the year will also occur on this day. However, the eclipse will not change the date of Holika Dahan, as the lunar eclipse will end at 6:47 PM. Therefore, Holika Dahan can be performed after 6:47 PM. It should be noted that the holy festival of Holika Dahan is celebrated as the victory of good over evil.

Auspicious time for Holika Dahan in 2026

The auspicious time for Holika Dahan will be from 6:47 pm to 8:50 pm on March 3, 2026. Holika Puja will prove auspicious during this auspicious time. The holy festival of Holika Dahan is celebrated on the full moon day of Phalguna. This year, the full moon will last from 5:55 pm on March 2, 2026, to 5:07 pm on March 3.

When is Holi 2026

This year, Holi with colours, or Dhulendi, will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. According to the calendar, Holi with colours is celebrated on the first day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Chaitra.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

