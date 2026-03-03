Holi 2026: What to do first thing in the morning and which gulal to offer each God

New Delhi:

The festival, symbolising the victory of good over evil, is celebrated with the burning of Holika on the full moon night of the month of Phalgun, and the Holi of colours is played the next day. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 3.

According to tradition, Holi should begin by worshipping God and offering him gulal (coloured powder). It is believed that doing so brings positive energy into the home and maintains peace and happiness throughout the year.

How to start your day during Holi?

On Holi, after bathing in the morning, offer abir and gulal to your favourite deity. Only then play with colours with family or friends. Doing so is considered auspicious and beneficial.

Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha is considered the first deity to be worshipped. Therefore, offering him vermilion or orange-colored powder on Holi is considered auspicious. Offering Modak along with it is believed to bring success in one's endeavours and freedom from obstacles.

Radha Rani and Shri Krishna

Radha Rani and Lord Krishna are worshipped on Holi. It is said that Radha Rani and Krishna played Holi for the first time. On Holi, abir and gulal should be applied to Radha and Krishna. Colours, abir, gulal, and a water gun should be kept in the home temple for the worship of Radha and Krishna. Brightly colored gulal should be applied to Radha, and dull gulal to Lord Krishna.

Offer yellow gulal to Vishnu avatars

Those who worship Lord Vishnu and his incarnations, such as Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, should offer yellow colored powder on Holi. Yellow is considered a symbol of prosperity, knowledge, and auspiciousness. Offering yellow fruits and sweets on this day is also considered auspicious.

Apply blue gulal to Lord Shiva

Red or blue colored gulal can be offered to Lord Shiva on Holi. Offering bel leaves, ash, and flowers is also considered auspicious. This is done to pray for the removal of obstacles in life.

Offer yellow colour to Goddess Lakshmi

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Holi brings blessings of happiness, prosperity, and wealth to the home. Offering her yellow colored gulal is considered auspicious.

Offer yellow gulal to Goddess Saraswati

Offering white flowers and yellow powder to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and learning, on Holi is considered auspicious. This symbolises the growth of wisdom and knowledge.

Offer vermilion powder to Lord Hanuman

It is auspicious to offer vermilion-colored powder to Lord Hanuman on Holi. There is also a tradition of offering sweet bread made from jaggery. This is associated with gaining courage and strength.

Offer red gulal to Maa Durga

Offering red to Goddess Durga on Holi is considered especially fruitful. Offering a red scarf or red gulal (coloured powder) brings the Goddess's blessings. Donating clothes to the needy is also considered auspicious on this day.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)