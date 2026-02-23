Holi 2026 vastu tips: 5 things to clear out before celebrating the festival of colours

New Delhi:

The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 4th in 2026. However, preparations for Holi begin several days in advance. Hindus begin cleaning and organising their homes before Holi. During the pre-Holi cleaning, you should remove certain items from your home.

According to Vastu, there are a few items that are considered inauspicious. Having these items in your home can hinder the auspicious results of Holi worship. Let's learn more about these items.

Remove these things from your house before Holi

Dried Plants - If you want to reap the auspicious benefits of Holi worship and bring positive change to your home, you should remove dried plants like Tulsi, Money Plant, etc., from your home before Holi. Dried plants spread negativity in the home and are also considered inauspicious according to Vastu.

Old and torn shoes and slippers - Before the holy festival of Holi, you should remove old and torn shoes and slippers from your home. Keeping them in the house can lead to negativity and mental peace.

Broken Glass - Keeping broken glass, mirrors, etc., in the house is also not auspicious. From a religious perspective, broken glass blocks the flow of positive energy into the home. Broken glass can also cause Vastu defects. Therefore, you should remove broken glass from the house before the holy festival of Holi.

Broken Idols - Special worship of the gods and goddesses is performed on Holi. Therefore, before Holi, you should remove any broken or damaged idols from your home. You can immerse these idols in water, place them near a Peepal tree, or place them in a temple.

Electronics - Keeping broken machines or any other electronic items at home can be negatively impacted by Rahu. Therefore, before Holi, you should throw out any broken electronic devices or have them repaired.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Holi 2026 date in India: Holika Dahan muhurat, Bhadra timings and full details