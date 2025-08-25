Hartalika Teej 2025: Sargi time, what to eat and why this vrat is so powerful On Hartalika Teej 2025, Sargi is observed before sunrise. Here’s the auspicious timing, foods you can eat, and the spiritual blessings of this vrat.

New Delhi:

Hartalika Teej is regarded as one of the most significant festivals for married Hindu women. Observed with great devotion, it is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and harmony in married life.

On this day, women observe a strict fast for the well-being of their husbands and family members. A special pre-dawn ritual known as Sargi marks the beginning of the fast, setting the spiritual tone for the entire day.

Just like Karva Chauth and Hariyali Teej, women consume Sargi before sunrise on Hartalika Teej. The items included are not considered ordinary food but sacred offerings (prasadam).

Knowing the correct timing and following traditional practices is considered highly important. Here’s a detailed look at the auspicious Sargi muhurat for 2025, the foods that can be consumed, and the spiritual benefits of the Hartalika Teej fast.

Auspicious Sargi timing for Hartalika Teej 2025

On Hartalika Teej, the most favourable period to consume Sargi is Brahma Muhurat, which is considered spiritually powerful in Hindu tradition. On 26 August 2025, Brahma Muhurat will last from 4:24 AM to 5:12 AM.

Women observing the fast are advised to take Sargi during this time. The fast is then completed and broken (paran) the following day, on Chaturthi Tithi.

What to eat in Sargi on Hartalika Teej

Sargi usually consists of sweets and dry fruits, which are seen as offerings rather than a regular meal. Fresh fruits, juices, and kheer (rice pudding) are also recommended.

However, salt-based food must be strictly avoided during this ritual. Women are advised to bathe before taking Sargi, and only after making a solemn vow (sankalp) for the fast should they begin the ritual meal.

Spiritual benefits of Hartalika Teej fast

This fast is considered extremely auspicious for women. It is believed to bring positive results in married and love life, resolve issues in relationships, and bless the family with good health.

For women desiring children, this vrat is said to yield special blessings. Many devotees believe that the fast helps in removing obstacles and strengthens marital harmony.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditions. There is no scientific evidence supporting these claims. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of these beliefs.