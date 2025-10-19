Hanuman Puja 2025 muhurat: Why this night before Diwali is dedicated to Lord Hanuman Hanuman Puja 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, October 19, coinciding with Kali Chaudas. As Diwali approaches, devotees worship Lord Hanuman during the night muhurat to seek his blessings for courage, protection, and divine energy before welcoming Goddess Lakshmi.

New Delhi:

In 2025, Hanuman Puja will be celebrated on Sunday, October 19, and it is the same day as Kali Chaudas (which is observed on the day before Diwali). According to the Drik Panchang, Hanuman Puja Muhurat starts at 11:41 PM and end at 12:31 AM on October 20 and it will last for a duration of 51 minutes.

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 1:51 PM on October 19 and ends at 3:44 PM on October 20. The devotees are suggested to do this puja during night time because at that period Lord hanumana sticks in meditating and then he is in grater energy mode whenever one try to attempt for blessing.

Significance of Hanuman Puja before Diwali

(Image Source : PIXABAY)Faith before festivity: What Hanuman Puja before Diwali really symbolises

A day before the grand Diwali celebrations, Hanuman Puja is performed in many parts of India, especially in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. This day coincides with Kali Chaudas (also known as Naraka Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas in some regions).

It is believed that evil and dark energies are most active during the night of Kali Chaudas. Lord Hanuman, known as the destroyer of negativity and protector against evil forces, is worshipped to seek strength, courage, and divine protection. Devotees light diyas, chant the Hanuman Chalisa, and offer red flowers, vermilion, and laddoos to Lord Hanuman to drive away bad influences.

According to ancient beliefs, worshipping Hanuman on this day safeguards one from hidden dangers, diseases, and the effects of negative energies. Many also observe a light fast and recite the Sundar Kand from the Ramayana as part of the ritual.

The legend behind Hanuman Puja

Hanuman Puja is also closely linked to the Ramayana. According to the mythology, Diwali is observed to rejoice the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after vanquishing demon king Ravana and completing fourteen years of exile. His most faithful devotee Hanuman had an important role to play in this victory.

Touched by Hanuman’s boundless devotion and service, Lord Rama blessed him with the ability that he would be worshipped before Him in all rituals. It is for this reason that even today Hanuman Puja is performed a day prior to Diwali, asking his blessings before praying to Mother Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on Diwali night. Hanuman Jayanti in Ayodhya Coincidentally, it is also the day to celebrate Shri Hanuman Jayanti at Ayodhya’s Hanumangarhi Temple. Countless followers converge at the temple to prayer and attend the midnight aarti.

However, it’s worth noting that in most parts of North India, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated during Chaitra Purnima, in the month of April.

How Hanuman Puja is performed

Cleanse and prepare the puja space in the evening.

Place an idol or image of Lord Hanuman, preferably facing east.

Offer red flowers, sindoor, and jaggery laddoos, items considered dear to Hanuman.

Light a mustard oil lamp and recite the Hanuman Chalisa and Sankat Mochan Stotra.

Seek blessings for protection from negativity.

Pray for strength to overcome life’s challenges.

Some devotees also visit Hanuman temples at midnight and perform aarti and abhishek with oil.

By worshipping Hanuman first, the devotees are mentally preparing to welcome Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings into a protected and positive environment. Hanuman Puja essentially heralds the spiritual purging in the run-up to Diwali, yet remains one of the most neglected aspects of this five-day surf-fest.

