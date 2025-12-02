When is Hanuman Jayanti 2025 in Karnataka? December date, timings and puja vidhi Hanuman Jayanti 2025 in Karnataka will be celebrated on December 3. Check complete muhurat, puja steps, regional dates and powerful Hanuman mantras to chant for blessings.

New Delhi:

Hanuman Jayanti is of great importance for Hanuman devotees, for it is on this day, they honour his unwavering strength and devotion. It's also the day when devotees pray with all their hearts to invite special blessings from their beloved deity.

It is believed that remembering Bajrang Bali on this day helps remove fear, obstacles, and negativity.

Why Hanuman Jayanti falls on different dates

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated four times across different regions of India.

In North India, it is observed on Chaitra Purnima, whereas devotees in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana celebrate it on the tenth day of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha.

In Tamil Nadu, the festival is marked on Margashirsha Amavasya, which falls on December 19 this year.

In Karnataka, devotees celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on the thirteenth day of the bright fortnight of Margashirsha, which will come on December 3 this year.

For devotees wishing to offer prayers on this Hanuman Jayanti, let's take a look at the auspicious timings and method of worship.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 muhurat (Karnataka)

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti: December 3, 2025, Wednesday

Trayodashi Tithi begins: December 02, 2025, at 03:57 PM

Trayodashi Tithi ends: December 03, 2025, at 12:25 PM

Brahma Muhurta: 05:09 AM to 06:04 AM

Morning Prayer: 05:37 AM to 06:58 AM

Vijay Muhurta: 01:55 PM to 02:37 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 05:21 PM to 05:49 PM

Evening Prayer: 05:24 PM to 06:45 PM

How to perform Kannada Hanuman Jayanti puja

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and then wear clean clothes. Then, take a vow to fast. Make sure to make Rangoli outside the house on this day. Worship Lord Hanuman properly during the auspicious time. Offer a garland to him. Apply vermillion, roli, Akshat etc. to the Lord. Light incense and recite the Hanuman Chalisa and chant the Hanuman Mantra. Finally, after performing the Aarti properly, apologize for any mistakes.

Hanuman mantras to chant on this day

Om Han Hanumate Namah Om Namo Bhagwate Anjaneya Mahabalay Swaha Om hanumate rudratakayam hum phat Om Aim Hreem Hanumate Shri Ramdootay Namah Om Namo Bhagwate Hanumate Namah

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)