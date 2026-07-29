From financial stability to business growth, 8 rituals to perform on Guru Purnima 2026

New Delhi:

Guru Purnima, observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha, is one of the most spiritually significant days in the Hindu calendar. The festival is dedicated to expressing gratitude to gurus, teachers and mentors who guide us on the path of knowledge and wisdom. According to Hindu scriptures, a guru is considered even greater than God because it is the guru who leads a person towards truth and enlightenment.

The four months following Guru Purnima are believed to be especially auspicious for learning, self-improvement and spiritual growth. Astrologers also consider this day favourable for performing simple remedies that are believed to attract prosperity, remove obstacles and bring positive changes in different aspects of life. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, here are some effective Guru Purnima remedies you can perform.

1. Remedy for increasing wealth

Take 11 cowries and apply a turmeric tilak on each of them. Offer them to Goddess Lakshmi on Guru Purnima. The next morning, tie the cowries in a red cloth and keep them safely in your locker or safe.

Thereafter, on every full moon day, remove the cowries, place them before Goddess Lakshmi, apply a turmeric tilak again and return them to the safe the following day. This remedy is believed to help ensure a steady flow of wealth and prevent financial shortages.

2. Remedy for business growth

Apply a sandalwood tilak to Lord Vishnu and light sandalwood-scented incense sticks before the deity. Pray sincerely for the growth and success of your business.

According to astrology, this simple ritual is believed to remove obstacles and support business progress.

3. Remedy to get rid of debt

In the evening, light a ghee lamp in your home temple and chant Lord Narayana's mantra 11 times:

Om Namo Bhagavate Narayanaya

It is believed that performing this remedy with faith can help reduce financial burdens and provide relief from debt.

4. Remedy for business success

Take a raw coconut and write the word "Shri" on it using turmeric. Offer or donate the coconut at a Vishnu temple. If there isn't a Vishnu temple nearby, you may donate it at any temple.

According to traditional beliefs, this remedy is said to bring growth, stability and new opportunities in business.

5. Remedy to strengthen your financial condition

Take a clean yellow cloth, place a handful of rice inside it and tie it into a small bundle. Offer this bundle at the feet of Lord Vishnu and later donate it to a temple.

This remedy is believed to increase financial inflow and improve overall financial stability.

6. Remedy for family support

After taking a bath, offer water to the Tulsi plant and meditate on Lord Satyanarayan. Take a small amount of wet soil from near the Tulsi plant's roots and apply it as a tilak to your own forehead and to your family members.

According to astrology, this remedy is believed to strengthen family bonds and ensure continued support from loved ones.

7. Remedy for happiness and prosperity

After bathing, mix a small amount of roli with a few drops of ghee until it forms a smooth paste. Use this mixture to draw a swastika symbol on both sides of your home temple.

This ritual is believed to invite happiness, prosperity and positive energy into the household.

8. Remedy for successful business travel

Take a box of saffron, touch it to the feet of Lord Vishnu and keep it with you. Before leaving for a business trip, apply a saffron tilak on your forehead. If saffron is not available, dried turmeric may be used instead.

According to traditional beliefs, this remedy is said to bring favourable outcomes from business-related travel and improve financial prospects.

Disclaimer: These remedies are based on astrological beliefs shared by Acharya Indu Prakash and have no scientific backing. They are meant for people who follow these traditions and should not be considered a substitute for professional financial, legal or medical advice.

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