When is Guru Purnima 2026? Date, significance and why this sacred festival is celebrated

New Delhi:

Guru Purnima is an extremely important festival in Indian culture that highlights the immense significance of gurus because of their invaluable contribution to knowledge and spiritual enlightenment. Celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Ashadha, Guru Purnima is a time for prayer, gratitude and honouring those who guide us through education and wisdom.

Whether it is a school teacher or a spiritual guru, Guru Purnima teaches us to value the gift of knowledge. It is a festival celebrated not only by Hindus but also by Buddhists and Jains.

When is Guru Purnima in 2026?

Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The festival is observed every year on Ashadha Purnima according to the Hindu calendar. Devotees visit temples and ashrams, seek blessings from their gurus and participate in spiritual discourses and prayers.

Why is Guru Purnima celebrated?

Guru Purnima is primarily celebrated to honour Maharishi Ved Vyasa, who is regarded as one of the greatest sages in Hinduism. He is believed to have compiled the four Vedas and authored the Mahabharata.

The festival is therefore also known as Vyasa Purnima, as devotees pay tribute to Maharishi Ved Vyasa for passing down spiritual wisdom to humankind.

Spiritually, Guru Purnima symbolises the importance of removing ignorance through wisdom. The word 'Guru' itself is believed to represent the one who removes darkness and leads a person towards enlightenment.

Religious significance of Guru Purnima

In Hinduism, the guru is regarded as equal to God because it is through the guru that one gains knowledge, discipline and spiritual understanding.

Many devotees observe fasts, perform Guru Puja and offer flowers, fruits, sweets and clothes to their gurus as a mark of respect.

For Buddhists, the day is also of great significance because it marks the occasion when Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment.

Guru Purnima also holds great significance in Jainism, as it marks the day when Lord Mahavira accepted Gautam Swami as his first disciple.

How do people celebrate Guru Purnima?

Devotees celebrate Guru Purnima in many ways, such as:

Praying to their guru or spiritual guide.

Visiting temples, monasteries and ashrams.

Performing Guru Puja and seeking blessings.

Reading holy books and scriptures.

Taking part in satsangs and meditation.

Expressing gratitude to teachers and mentors through gifts and messages.

Donating food, clothes or other essentials to those in need.

Educational institutions also organise special programmes where students honour their teachers.

The timeless importance of a guru

Although Guru Purnima has deep religious significance, its essence remains relevant even today. Everyone has someone who guides them through life's challenges, whether it is a teacher, parent, mentor or spiritual leader. The festival reminds us that success is rarely achieved alone. It comes with the support of those who stand beside us, believe in us, share their knowledge and encourage us along the way.

As Guru Purnima 2026 approaches, the festival offers an opportunity to reflect, express gratitude and pay tribute to the mentors who have shaped our lives through their wisdom and guidance.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

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