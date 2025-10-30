Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, meaning and Gurpurab traditions you should know Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 5 November. From glowing gurudwaras and soul-soothing kirtans to langar seva and early morning processions, this sacred day celebrates Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of equality, truth and oneness, which is “Ek Onkar Satnam”.

New Delhi:

Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is also referred to as Gurpurab or Guru Parv, is among the most revered festivals of Sikhism. It celebrates the birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and a spiritual master whose philosophy continues to guide harmony, compassion and truth.

The day is celebrated with utmost devotion all over the world. From lit-up gurudwaras and melancholic kirtans to langar seva and early morning parades, each practice is imbued with Guru Nanak's universal message: "Ek Onkar Satnam", or "There is one God, whose name is Truth."

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 date

Guru Nanak Jayanti will fall on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. This year is the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Kartik Purnima and the full moon day of the Kartik month is a highly sacred day in both the Sikh and Hindu calendars.

When and where was Guru Nanak Dev Ji born?

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 CE at the village of Talwandi, now called Nankana Sahib in modern-day Pakistan. His father's name was Mehta Kalu Chand, and his mother was Mata Tripta Devi. He showed a natural spiritual bent from a very young age and did not believe in rituals that separated humans on the basis of caste or creed.

By his teachings, Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught equality, love, selfless service, and worship of one God. His message wasn't religious, though, and is still deeply relevant even today.

One of his most well-known teachings: “Ek Onkar Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair” means:

“There is one God. His name is Truth. He is the Creator, Fearless and without hatred.”

How Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated

The celebrations begin two days prior with the Akhand Path, a continuous 48-hour recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred scripture of Sikhism.

On the morning of the festival, devotees take part in Prabhat Pheris, early morning processions filled with devotional songs and prayers. These are followed by Nagar Kirtans, in which the Guru Granth Sahib is taken out in a beautifully decorated palki (palanquin) through the streets with the accompaniment of hymn singing, music, and performances of Sikh martial art, Gatka.

Gurudwaras are adorned with flowers and multi-colour lights, giving a serene yet merry ambience. The Langar (community kitchen) is open all day, and free food is cooked and served by volunteers, the perfect example of Guru Nanak's message of seva (selfless service) and equality. During the day, kirtans, ardaas (prayers) and scholars' lectures on teachings and the life of Guru Nanak are organised for devotees to attend. The celebrations draw to a close with the vespers night prayers and devotion by candle light as hymns fill in the air.

