Gupt Navratri 2026: Dates, vrat rules, puja vidhi and ghatasthapana muhurat Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 starts on January 19. Here’s the complete 9-day date list, ghatasthapana muhurat, puja vidhi, vrat rules and why it is spiritually significant.

In the Hindu calendar, Magh Gupt Navratri refers to one of the four Gupt (secret) Navratris, or nine days of worshipping the goddess Durga and her mystic forms. Unlike Sharad Navratri and Chaitra Navratri, which are more widely publicised, this celebration remains somewhat "hidden" from view and is primarily done by serious sadhaks or seekers of spirituality who devote themselves to the Divine Mother's worship.

The term 'Gupt Navratri' means "secret". Unlike other Navratris, where the devotion is public, this Navratri is usually focused on the individual's private devotion and inner experience. According to tradition, during these days the Devi is believed to be more available to sincere devotees, providing strength, wisdom, support, and helping them handle life's difficulties.

Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 dates and 9-day schedule

Start of Navratri (Pratipada): January 19, 2026 (Monday)

End of Navratri (Navami): January 27, 2026 (Tuesday)

Navratri Vrat Parana: January 26, 2026 (after the rising of the sun on Navami)

Pratipada- Jan 19 Dwitiya- Jan 20 Tritiya- Jan 21 Chaturthi- Jan 22 Panchami- Jan 23 Shashthi- Jan 24 Saptami- Jan 25 Ashtami- Jan 26 Navami- Jan 27 (Vrat Parana)

Ghatasthapana muhurat for Magh Gupt Navratri 2026

The sacred ritual of Ghatasthapana marks the official beginning of Navratri worship. It involves installing a pot (Kalash) representing the Divine Mother and invoking Her presence.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 7:14 AM – 10:46 AM

Kalash Sthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 12:11 PM – 12:53 PM (Auspicious windows on Jan 19, 2026)

Magh Gupt Navratri puja vidhi

The puja area must first be cleaned so that it may be sanctified for the installation of the Kalash.

To create a foundation for the Kalash, a bed made of any three different kinds of grains (wheat, rice, or barley) should be created, and it must represent life and wealth (abundance).

The Kalash should be made of brass or copper and filled with "panchagavya," a mix of clean water. Akshata (grains of rice) should surround the Kalash, and leafy mango tops should be adorned on top of the Kalash.

Finally, the Kalash should be topped off with a red cloth-covered coconut, which represents Goddess Durga's divine presence.

Chant mantras or simple prayers to invite Goddess Durga into the Kalash. A common invocation is: “Om Sri Durgaayai Namah”

Light a diya (lamp) daily. Also, offer fresh flowers, fruits, and prasad.

Recite the Durga Saptashati or Devi Mahatmyam (if you can.

Observe a fast or controlled diet (satvik food), as per personal capacity and tradition.

Note: Avoid onion, garlic, meat, alcohol and tamasic foods during this period for enhanced spiritual focus.

Significance of observing Magh Gupt Navratri

Magha Gupta Navratri is considered highly auspicious for inner transformation and spiritual upliftment.