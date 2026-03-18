Gudi Padwa 2026: Date, muhurat and correct way to hoist Gudi

New Delhi:

The festival of Gudi Padwa is observed every year on the Pratipada, the first day, of the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Chaitra. Marathi New Year starts on this very day. The Vikram Samvat, or the Hindu New Year, also commences on the Pratipada of the Shukla Paksha in Chaitra.

The Hindu New Year is known by various names across different states. In Maharashtra, the Hindu New Year is called Gudi Padwa. Meanwhile, Gudi Padwa is celebrated as Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Both Gudi Padwa and Ugadi are observed on the same day.

Significance of Gudi Padwa

Throughout Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm. Gudi Padwa also holds special significance from a religious perspective. It is worth noting that the word 'Gudi' translates to a flag or a banner of victory. On the day of Gudi Padwa, people hoist these banners of victory at their homes. Doing so is believed to ensure continued happiness and prosperity within the household.

So, let us discover the auspicious Muhurat (timing) for Gudi Padwa and the correct direction in which to hoist the banner of victory.

Gudi Padwa 2026 date and auspicious timings

The Marathi New Year begins on this day, while people in North India observe fasts and perform worship on this, the first day of Navratri. On this occasion, the people of Maharashtra decorate their homes and organise special prayer ceremonies.

This year, the festival of Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 19, 2026. According to the Panchang (Hindu almanack), the Pratipada of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra will commence on March 19 at 6:52 AM. The Pratipada will conclude on March 20, 2026, at 4:52 AM. The period between 6:53 AM and 7:57 AM, during the auspicious Choghadiya, will be the most excellent time (Muhurat) for performing the Gudi Padwa worship.

Auspicious timings for Gudi Padwa 2026

Brahma Muhurat: 05:08 AM to 05:56 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:32 AM to 06:44 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:22 PM to 01:11 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 02:47 PM to 03:36 PM

The correct direction for hoisting the 'Gudi' (flag of victory)

On the day of Gudi Padwa, the Southeast corner, also known as the Agni Kona (Fire Corner), is considered the most auspicious direction for hoisting the flag of victory (Dhvaj). In this direction, hoist a red-colored flag measuring two and a quarter cubits (approx. 3.5 feet) upon a pole five cubits (approx. 7.5 feet) in height. While hoisting the flag, offer prayers to the deities and beseech them to protect your flag.

The Gudi, the symbol of victory, is typically installed at the main entrance of the house or at an elevated location. This flag is regarded as a symbol of triumph. Hoisting a flag at home is believed to yield auspicious results associated with the planet Ketu and ensures favourable Vastu (architectural harmony) for the home throughout the year.

(Disclaimer: The information provided herein is based on religious beliefs and popular folklore. It lacks scientific validation. India TV does not vouch for the veracity of any of the claims made here.)

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: What to eat and avoid during 9-day fast