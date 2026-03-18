Gudi Padwa 2026: Why it marks the Hindu New Year, rituals, food and traditions

New Delhi:

Gudi Padwa does not arrive with noise. It feels more like a reset. A quiet beginning tucked into the shift from winter to spring, when the air changes just enough for people to notice. Homes get cleaned, small rituals begin early, and there is a sense of starting fresh.

In 2026, Gudi Padwa will be observed on March 19. For many communities, especially in Maharashtra and Goa, it marks the start of a new year. The date comes from the Hindu lunisolar calendar, so it moves each year, but the idea behind it stays the same. A reset. A new cycle beginning.

Why Gudi Padwa marks the Hindu New Year

Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, which is treated as the beginning of a new annual cycle in the traditional Hindu calendar.

There are also a few beliefs tied to this day. In some traditions, it is linked to the creation of the universe by Lord Brahma. In others, it is associated with historical victory, particularly of King Shalivahana. The details may differ depending on who you ask, but the theme is consistent. It all circles back to beginnings.

It also falls on the same day as other regional New Year festivals like Ugadi, which adds to its wider cultural relevance across different parts of the country.

The meaning behind the ‘Gudi’

The Gudi is the most recognisable part of the festival. It is typically prepared using a long stick, covered with a bright cloth, and finished with an inverted metal vessel at the top. Leaves and flowers are often added, though the exact decoration can vary.

The Gudi is placed outside homes, usually at a height, making it visible.

It is commonly believed to symbolise:

Victory and success

Protection from negative influences

Prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead

Rituals families usually follow

The day tends to begin early, with a focus on cleanliness and preparation.

Common practices include:

Cleaning and decorating the house

Drawing rangoli at the entrance

Hoisting the Gudi outside the home

Wearing fresh or traditional clothes

Preparing festive meals

These rituals may vary slightly from home to home, but the structure remains largely similar.

Food and traditions linked to Gudi Padwa

Food is an important part of the celebration. In many Maharashtrian households, festive dishes like puran poli are prepared.

A commonly followed tradition is consuming a mixture of neem leaves and jaggery. It is believed to symbolise the balance of bitter and sweet experiences in life, setting the tone for the year ahead.

Gudi Padwa: A festival that signals a fresh start

Gudi Padwa is closely tied to the idea of renewal. It marks the beginning of a new cycle, both in the calendar and in everyday life.

Some observe it with rituals, others in simpler ways. But the underlying thought stays the same. A fresh start. Quiet, steady, and meaningful.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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