Gayatri Jayanti 2026: Date, puja vidhi and significance of worshipping Goddess Gayatri

New Delhi:

Gayatri Jayanti is one of the most important festivals dedicated to Goddess Gayatri, who is worshipped as the embodiment of wisdom, knowledge and divine consciousness. The day marks the appearance of Goddess Gayatri and is observed with devotion by those seeking spiritual growth, mental clarity and inner peace. Gayatri Mata is also revered as Veda Mata, meaning the Mother of the Vedas.

In 2026, Gayatri Jayanti will be observed on June 25, coinciding with Jyeshtha Shukla Ekadashi. The day holds special significance for chanting the Gayatri Mantra and performing puja.

Who is Goddess Gayatri?

According to Hindu traditions, Goddess Gayatri is regarded as the embodiment of divine wisdom, purity and enlightenment. She is believed to be a manifestation of the combined energies of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Parvati.

Devotees worship her as the source of spiritual knowledge and the presiding deity of the Gayatri Mantra.

The Gayatri Mantra is considered one of the most sacred Vedic mantras and is believed to help devotees attain wisdom and spiritual upliftment.

Significance of Gayatri Jayanti

Gayatri Jayanti is observed as a day of self-reflection, devotion and spiritual awakening. Many devotees believe that worshipping Goddess Gayatri on this day helps remove negative energy and improves concentration.

The festival also emphasises the importance of wisdom, righteousness and discipline.

The occasion is considered particularly favourable for mantra chanting, meditation and charitable activities.

Gayatri Jayanti 2026 puja vidhi

Begin with a holy bath

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the worship rituals.

Set up the puja altar

Place an idol or picture of Goddess Gayatri in the puja area. Decorate the altar with flowers and arrange offerings such as fruits, sweets, incense sticks and a ghee diya.

Offer prayers

Light the diya and incense sticks, and offer flowers, kumkum, sandalwood paste and other puja items to the goddess.

Chant the Gayatri Mantra

Reciting the Gayatri Mantra is the most important ritual of the day. Many devotees chant the mantra 108 times with devotion and concentration.

Perform aarti

After completing the prayers and chanting the Gayatri Mantra, perform Gayatri Aarti and seek blessings for wisdom, prosperity and spiritual enlightenment.

Charity and meditation

Many devotees observe fasting, meditate and engage in charitable activities on Gayatri Jayanti.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

Also read: Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: Complete puja samagri list for Lord Vishnu worship