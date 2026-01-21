Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi January 2026: Date, muhurta, puja vidhi and significance Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi will be observed on January 22, 2026. Know the date, puja timings, rituals, and the spiritual significance of worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Gauri together during Magha Shukla Chaturthi.

New Delhi:

Gauri Ganesha Chaturthi ​January 2026 Date: Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is an important Hindu fast dedicated to Lord Ganesha in his Gauri Ganesh form. According to Hindu tradition, this fast, observed on Magha Shukla Chaturthi, is highly revered and is mentioned in scriptures such as the Mudgala Purana and Bhavishya Purana.

Devotees believe that observing this fast with devotion removes obstacles and fulfils all desires. Performing the puja during the midday period is considered especially powerful, so it should be done properly while maintaining a balanced energy.

Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 date and time

Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi - Thursday, January 22, 2026

Chaturthi Midday Muhurta - 11:29 AM to 1:37 PM

Avoid sighting the moon from 9:22 AM to 9:19 PM

Chaturthi begins - January 22, 2026 at 2:47 AM

Chaturthi ends - January 23, 2026 at 2:28 AM

Why is Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi significant?

The Gauri Ganesh fast is dedicated to the divine form of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, harmony, and wish fulfilment. According to the scriptures, performing chanting, fasting, charity, and true devotion to Lord Ganesha on this auspicious day yields manifold spiritual merit.

Worshipping Lord Ganesha brings immense success in life and bestows his blessings.

In the Maharashtra and Konkan regions of India, this day is also celebrated as Ganesh Jayanti. Many consider it distinct from Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls in the month of Bhadrapada and is also a grand festival.

Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi puja vidhi

Wake up during the Brahma Muhurta, take a bath, and take a vow to observe the fast.

Install an idol of Lord Ganesha made of clay.

Recite the Vakratunda Ganesh Shodashopachara mantra.

Offer modak to Lord Ganesha.

Chant "Gam Swaha" as many times as you can.

During midday, offer Arghya to the moon three times with devotion on the Chaturthi tithi.

After completing the fast, consume sesame modak on the Panchami tithi.

Moon sighting rules on Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi

Traditionally, sighting the moon during the prescribed time on Chaturthi is prohibited. Devotees remain vigilant and observe spiritual discipline.

Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is not just a fast, but a symbol of devotion, discipline, and new beginnings. Worshipping Lord Ganesha with a sincere heart fulfils all desires. May God bless you, and may Ganpati Bappa guide you.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.)