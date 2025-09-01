Ganesh Visarjan muhurat 2025: Auspicious timings to immerse Ganpati idol on 2 September Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on 2 September holds special significance. Here are today’s auspicious muhurat and rituals to immerse Ganpati Bappa with love and blessings.

New Delhi:

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is observed annually on the Chaturthi day of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Bhadrapada. According to Sanatan Dharma, this holiday holds a very significant meaning. Devotees install Lord Ganesha in their houses and pandals as a special act of worship on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Visarjan is thereafter performed on several days in an auspicious muhurta until Anant Chaturdashi.

According to religious belief, worshipping Ganpati Bappa during Ganesh Utsav gets rid of all the obstacles in life, and happiness and prosperity remain in life with the grace of Lord Ganesha. If you have also installed Ganpati Bappa in your house on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, then let us know in detail in this article about the auspicious time of the seventh day of Ganesh Visarjan, i.e., September 2.

Ganesh Visarjan muhurat for Setember 2, 2025 (7th day)

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:31 AM to 02:12 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) – 03:45 PM to 05:19 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) – 08:19 PM to 09:45 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - September 03, 11:12 PM to 03:31 AM

Traditions and rituals of Ganesh Visarjan

Devotees give Lord Ganesha a heartfelt and enthusiastic farewell on the day of Ganesh Visarjan. Uttar Puja, the last rite, is first carried out in front of the idol. Modaks, kumkum, turmeric, and other cherished objects are offered to the Lord during this time. Following the performance of Aarti, followers ask him for forgiveness for whatever mistakes they may have made, whether intentional or not.

