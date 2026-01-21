Ganesh Jayanti 2026 Vrat Katha: The sacred story devotees recite to remove life’s obstacles Ganesh Jayanti 2026 marks the divine appearance of Lord Ganesha and is observed on Magh Shukla Chaturthi. Devotees worship Ganesha, observe a fast and recite the vrat katha, which is believed to remove obstacles, bring peace of mind and invite auspicious beginnings into life.

New Delhi:

Ganesh Jayanti, also known as Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi or Varad Chaturthi, is observed during the Shukla Paksha of the month of Magh and holds a special place among devotees of Lord Ganesha.

While Ganesh Chaturthi is marked every month in both Krishna and Shukla Paksha, the Magh Shukla Chaturthi is believed to be especially auspicious. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha as the remover of obstacles, observe a fast and recite the Ganesh Jayanti Vrat Katha with deep faith.

Ganesh Jayanti Vrat Katha

The story associated with Ganesh Jayanti speaks of the divine appearance of Lord Ganesha and highlights the power of devotion, duty and compassion.

According to ancient tradition, Goddess Parvati once reflected deeply on something her companions, Jaya and Vijaya, had pointed out. They observed that Lord Shiva’s Ganas were loyal only to him and did not truly belong to her. Their words stayed with Parvati, and she began to feel the need for someone who would serve her alone and protect her space.

One day, when Lord Shiva arrived to meet Goddess Parvati, she was bathing. Despite being informed of this, Shiva entered the inner chambers. This left Parvati disturbed. She felt that had there been a guardian of her own, such a moment would not have occurred.

Moved by this thought, Goddess Parvati created a child from the sacred paste of her body and infused life into him through her divine energy. She lovingly declared him her son and blessed him with strength, courage and devotion. The child bowed to her and promised to follow every command without question.

Soon after, Parvati asked her son to guard the entrance and not allow anyone inside without her permission. As she went to bathe with her companions, Lord Shiva arrived at the gates. The young guardian stood firm and stopped him, saying that no one could enter without his mother’s consent.

Unaware of the child’s identity, Shiva ordered his attendants to remove him. But none could overcome the boy’s strength. Seeing this, Shiva, in a moment of fury, severed the child’s head.

When Goddess Parvati returned and saw her son lifeless, her grief turned into intense anger. Her divine energy shook the universe, and chaos spread everywhere. The gods rushed to calm her and prayed for her forgiveness. Slowly, her anger eased.

To restore balance, Lord Shiva declared that the head of the first living being found facing north would be brought. The gods soon found an elephant. Its head was respectfully placed on the child’s body, and divine water was sprinkled upon him. By Shiva’s grace, the child came back to life.

Lord Shiva embraced him and blessed him with a special place among the gods. He declared that this child would be the leader of the Ganas and would be worshipped before all others. From that moment, he came to be known as Gajanan Ganesh, the beloved son of Shiva and Parvati.

Why Ganesh Jayanti holds deep spiritual meaning

Ganesh Jayanti reminds devotees of Lord Ganesha’s divine origin and his role as the protector, guide and remover of obstacles. Reciting this sacred story with devotion on this day is believed to bring peace, wisdom and auspicious beginnings.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

