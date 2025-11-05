From Sultanpur Lodhi to Kartarpur: The sacred trail of Guru Nanak’s life and journey Follow the sacred trail of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, from Sultanpur Lodhi, where enlightenment dawned, to Kartarpur Sahib, where his journey found peace. Discover the timeless faith, compassion, and unity behind Sikhism’s holiest pilgrimage.

New Delhi:

Every town and gurudwara is immersed with the sounds of "Satnam Waheguru" on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. On the holy occasion, many pilgrims retrace the footsteps of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was the first Sikh Guru whose message of truth, humility, and oneness still lights the path for millions.

From the serene ghats of Sultanpur Lodhi to the lively Ravi River banks of Kartarpur, every single stop along this holy trail tells a story. This story is not of grandeur but of enlightenment born from simplicity. This is not a journey through geography; it is a walk through faith, introspection, and the very soul of Sikhism.

Sultanpur Lodhi: Where the light first dawned

The story is said to have originated from Sultanpur Lodhi, an old city in Punjab's Kapurthala district, where Guru Nanak spent his early years working as a storekeeper for Daulat Khan. It was here, by the Kali Bein river, that he received his calling, as he disappeared into its waters for three days and returned with the words that would resonate through generations, “Na koi Hindu, na Musalman” – no one is a Hindu, no one is Muslim…they are just divine within.

Today, Sultanpur Lodhi glows during Gurpurab with thousands of lamps and the soothing hum of kirtan. At the very site where Nanak meditated under the sacred Ber tree (Indian jujube), Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib remains one of Sikhism's holiest shrines.

Dera Baba Nanak: The bridge of faith

A few hours’ drive away is Dera Baba Nanak, a peaceful town in Gurdaspur district and home to Gurudwara Sri Darbar Sahib. From here, devotees gaze across the border towards Pakistan’s Kartarpur Sahib, visible just 4 km away. It is a poignant reminder that faith knows no boundaries.

This site commemorates the later years in the life of Guru Nanak, who traveled extensively throughout most of Asia, spreading the message of equality and compassion, journeys that took him as far as Tibet, Mecca, and even Sri Lanka. The Kartarpur Corridor, which opened in 2019, has since turned that emotional distance into a physical connection, allowing devotees to walk in his footsteps as he once did.

Kartarpur Sahib: Where the journey found peace

Located in Pakistan, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is where Guru Nanak Dev Ji breathed his last. He is said to have lived here for 18 years, working the fields and propagating the teachings through simple living. The place itself seems to hover in stillness, the white domes gleaming in the sun, fields swaying lightly around it, and a peace so deep it reflects his teachings.

Here, in 1539, he dissolved into the timeless light – not relic worship but a life grounded on the principles of seva, simran and sarbat da bhala (service to others, meditation and goodwill for all).

A journey beyond borders, a legacy beyond time

The trail from Sultanpur Lodhi to Kartarpur isn’t a pilgrimage but a spiritual conversation continuous over centuries. Every stop hums with stories of faith breaking barriers, a teacher who refused labels and a light that refused to fade.

By walking his path, the pilgrims not only remember Guru Nanak but rediscover the essence of humanity that he stood for: equality, simplicity, and boundless compassion.

