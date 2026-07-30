When is the first Sawan Somvar in 2026? Date, significance, vrat rules and puja guide

New Delhi:

The Sawan Somvar Vrat, also known as Shravan Somvar, is observed during one of the most sacred months in the Hindu calendar and signifies devotion to Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees observe the Sawan Somvar Vrat to seek the blessings of Lord Mahadev for a life filled with prosperity and happiness. This vrat involves performing puja and worshipping the Shiva Linga in Shiva temples.

Those planning to observe their first Sawan Somvar Vrat in 2026 should understand the fasting rituals, puja rituals and the auspicious colours to wear, as these are believed to make the worship more pious and meaningful.

What is the date of the first Sawan Somvar Vrat in 2026?

The holy month of Sawan begins on July 30, 2026, and ends on August 28, 2026. The first Sawan Somvar Vrat in 2026 will be observed on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Devotees wake up early, observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva throughout the day.

Sawan Somvar Vrat 2026: Puja rituals to follow

Fasting during the vrat is not the sole objective. Rather, it also signifies practising discipline and devotion while maintaining a peaceful state of mind. Devotees observing the puja rituals should follow these steps:

Rise early in the morning.

Take a bath before starting the rituals.

Wear clean clothes.

Clean the area of worship before beginning the ritual.

Offer jal to Lord Shiva.

Chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' or the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

Spend some time in meditation.

Some devotees observe a strict fast, while others consume fruits, milk and other vrat-friendly foods. The type of fast varies according to individual health, family traditions and personal beliefs.

Why is Sawan Somvar so special?

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, Sawan Somvar holds great spiritual and astrological significance. He says that Mondays during the month of Sawan are highly auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva.

He suggests that devotees should offer jal and milk to Lord Shiva with complete faith and devotion. They are also advised to wear clean clothes while performing the puja, as cleanliness symbolises purity and reverence in worship.

Which is the best colour to wear on Sawan Somvar?

Many devotees search for the most auspicious colour to wear while observing the Sawan Somvar fast.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, devotees should wear light-coloured or white clothes while worshipping Lord Shiva. White symbolises purity, peace and spiritual calmness, making it one of the most preferred colours among Shiva devotees.

Those who wish to wear brighter colours can opt for yellow, another popular colour associated with positivity. However, regardless of the colour, the most important thing is to wear clean clothes.

Puja muhurat for Sawan Somvar

The puja should be performed early in the morning after sunrise. However, the exact muhurat varies from place to place. Therefore, devotees should consult the local Panchang to determine the precise timing in their respective cities.

During the vrat, devotees should focus on performing the rituals according to their family traditions while keeping their minds calm throughout the worship.

The real essence of Sawan Somvar Vrat

The true meaning of the Sawan Somvar fast goes beyond rituals. It is a reminder to pray with faith and devotion, remain disciplined and think positively. Devotees are encouraged to stay humble and honest while offering prayers during this sacred month.

According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, sincere prayer combined with humility and compassion gives true meaning to worship. Whether you pray at home or in a temple, it is faith that makes the vrat truly meaningful.

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