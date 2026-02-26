Amalaki Ekadashi 2026 date: Is it on February 27 or 28? How to perform puja if you don’t have an Amla tree

New Delhi:

Ekadashi observances tend to follow a steady devotional rhythm through the year. Fasting. Vishnu worship. Early morning rituals. But some Ekadashis carry their own distinct identity. Amalaki Ekadashi is one of them. It blends fasting with nature worship, centring not just on Lord Vishnu, but on the Amla tree as well.

There is a quiet symbolism attached to this day. The Amla tree is traditionally believed to be a dwelling place of Lord Vishnu. Which is why worshipping it is said to cleanse sins and invite prosperity. But a practical question often comes up. What if there is no Amla tree nearby? Can the vrat still be observed fully? Short answer. Yes.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026 date and time

For those observing the fast this year, here are the key timings:

Amalaki Ekadashi date: February 27, 2026, Friday

February 27, 2026, Friday Amalaki Ekadashi tithi begins: 12:33 AM on February 27, 2026

12:33 AM on February 27, 2026 Amalaki Ekadashi tithi ends: 10:32 PM on February 27, 2026

10:32 PM on February 27, 2026 Parana time: 06:47 AM to 09:06 AM

Fasting is typically observed through the Ekadashi day, with parana marking the ritual fast-breaking window the following morning within the prescribed time.

How to perform Amalaki Ekadashi puja without an Amla tree

Not everyone has access to an Amla tree. Urban homes especially. Scriptures, however, allow symbolic worship.

You can perform the puja using the Amla fruit itself. The process usually follows this sequence:

Place Amla fruit at the home altar, treating it as a symbolic form of the tree

Install or place an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu nearby

Begin worship with Lord Vishnu first

Offer yellow flowers and Tulsi leaves

Light a diya after offerings

Worship the Amla fruit thereafter

Chant Vishnu Sahasranama or “Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya”

Listen to or recite the Amalaki Ekadashi vrat katha

Conclude with aarti to Lord Vishnu

Charity also forms part of the observance. Feeding the poor or offering donations like clothes, pots or Amla fruit is considered auspicious.

Amalaki Ekadashi vrat significance

Religious texts place high merit on this Ekadashi fast. It is believed that observing Amalaki Ekadashi vrat brings spiritual purification and prosperity.

Some beliefs associated with the day include:

Fasting equals the merit of visiting multiple pilgrimage sites

It is linked to moksha, or spiritual liberation

Worship of Lord Vishnu is said to remove accumulated sins

Even those who may not observe the full fast are encouraged to offer Amla to Lord Vishnu and consume it as prasad. Scriptural references consider eating Amla on this day especially beneficial for both spiritual and physical well-being.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

