Bhaumvati Amavasya 2026: Importance, snan-daan muhurat, and rituals to boost wealth and prosperity

February 17 marks the Amavasya of the Falgun month, the final month in the traditional Hindu calendar. Spiritually, this new moon carries layered importance. It is associated with ritual bathing, charity, and ancestral remembrance practices that many devotees observe with quiet discipline.

This year, the observance gains an additional identifier. Since the Amavasya falls on a Tuesday, it is referred to as Bhaumvati Amavasya, ‘Bhaum’ being another name for Mars and the weekday linked to it. Scriptural references describe this alignment as especially potent for karmic cleansing, ancestral rituals and devotional acts. Pilgrimage sites, particularly along the Ganga, often see heavy footfall and ritual gatherings on this day.

Bhaumvati Amavasya 2026 date and Amavasya tithi timings

The sacred window for rituals is aligned to the Amavasya tithi rather than the sunrise calendar day.

Amavasya Tithi begins — February 16 at 5:34 pm

Amavasya Tithi ends — February 17 at 5:30 am

Other auspicious muhurats through the day include:

Brahma Muhurta — 05:26 am to 06:16 am

Abhijit Muhurta — 12:29 pm to 01:16 pm

Vijay Muhurta — 02:48 pm to 03:34 pm

Twilight time — 06:37 pm to 07:02 pm

Amrit Kaal — 10:39 am to 12:17 pm

These windows are often considered favourable for bathing, prayer and donation.

Bhaumvati Amavasya significance in Hindu beliefs

Bhaumvati Amavasya holds distinct spiritual relevance because of its Tuesday alignment. The day is closely associated with ancestral liberation rituals and karmic relief.

It is believed to be especially beneficial for seeking blessings from forefathers and performing rites linked to Pitru Rin, ancestral debt. Worship of Lord Hanuman is also considered highly fruitful on this Amavasya, particularly for those seeking relief from Mangal Dosha, debt burdens or financial instability.

Bhaumvati Amavasya rituals and what devotees commonly do

Traditional observances are centred around purification, remembrance and charity.

Begin the day with a ritual bath, ideally in a sacred river if accessible.

Offer prayers to ancestors before beginning other rituals.

Perform Tarpan, Shraddha and Pind Daan for ancestral peace and blessings.

Donate food, money, sesame seeds and clothes to the poor and needy.

Donating items associated with Mars or chanting its seed mantra is considered auspicious.

Worship Lord Hanuman, as it is believed to reduce the malefic effects of Mars and bring strength, stability and protection.

Observed with sincerity rather than scale, Bhaumvati Amavasya is seen less as a festival and more as a spiritually reflective day, centred on gratitude, karmic balance and quiet acts of giving.

