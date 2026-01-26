February 2026 shadi muhurat: Vivah dates, Kharmas and Venus setting explained Vivah muhurat in 2026 begins from February 4. Here’s the complete list of February 2026 marriage dates, shadi muhurat rules, Kharmas and planetary reasons.

New Delhi:

Auspicious marriage dates in 2026 will begin on February 4th. On February 5th, 2026, the first marriage muhurat will take place. December 6th is the last muhurat of the year. Over the course of the year, there will be 59 marriage muhurats. Marriages can take place between February and March; they will be delayed from March 14 to April 13 owing to Kharmas.

February will have twelve auspicious moments, March will have eight, April will have eight, and May will have eight. However, there are several months in between that don't have any favourable periods for marriage. Among the 16 sacraments in Hinduism, marriage is regarded as one of the most significant. Every year, as soon as Dhanurmas concludes on January 15th, the best periods to be married start. There are no good times to be married in January this year because of Venus's position.

In 2026, marriages will remain prohibited even after Kharmas ends due to the setting of Venus. Venus, which set on December 9, 2025, will remain so until February 1, 2026. Marriages will resume on February 4, 2026. After this, marriages will be prohibited again from the end of February until March 4 due to the Holashtak period.

Kharmas, Holashtak and Venus setting in 2026 explained

Kharmas will begin again on March 14, 2026, when the Sun enters Pisces. Kharmas will last until April 13, 2026. Marriages will not be possible during this period. After this, the wedding season will resume, continuing until the beginning of Chaturmas. Chaturmas begins on Devshayani Ekadashi and ends on Devuthani Ekadashi.

Tulsi Vivah is performed the day after Devuthani Ekadashi, and auspicious activities begin with it.

Months without vivah muhurat in 2026

In 2026, Devshayani Ekadashi will fall on July 25, 2026, and Devuthani Ekadashi will fall on November 20, 2026. Therefore, no auspicious activities will be performed between July 25 and November 20, 2026.

Complete list of marriage dates in 2026

February 2026 - February 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25 and 26

March 2026 - March 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12

April 2026 - April 15, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29

May 2026 - May 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14

June 2026 - June 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 29

July 2026 – 1, 6, 7, 11 July

November 2026 - November 21, 24, 25 and 26

December 2026 - December 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12

(The date may alter and may grow or decrease due to variations in different calendars.)