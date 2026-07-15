Everything you need to know about Kark Sankranti 2026 before observing the festival

New Delhi:

The festival of Kark Sankranti marks an important transition in the Hindu calendar as the Sun enters the zodiac sign of Cancer (Karka Rashi). It signifies the beginning of Dakshinayan, the six-month period during which the Sun is believed to travel southward. The day holds great religious significance and is considered highly auspicious for snan (holy bath), daan (charity) and prayers.

Performing charitable acts and spiritual activities on this day is believed to bring peace and prosperity into the lives of devotees. Here's everything you need to know about Kark Sankranti 2026, including the date, Punya Kaal timings, significance and rituals.

Kark Sankranti date in 2026

Kark Sankranti will be observed on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Since Sankranti is based on the Sun's transit, the observance follows the exact time of this celestial event.

Punya Kaal Muhurat

The Punya Kaal is considered the most auspicious time to perform religious activities such as taking a holy bath, offering prayers and donating to those in need.

Devotees are advised to perform these rituals during the Punya Kaal to receive the maximum spiritual benefits.

Why is Kark Sankranti important?

Kark Sankranti is regarded as one of the most significant solar transits in Hinduism. It marks the beginning of Dakshinayan, an important six-month spiritual period.

According to Hindu beliefs, this day is considered ideal for self-reflection, spiritual growth and charitable acts. Offering prayers, performing sacred rituals and helping those in need are believed to bring positive energy and reduce the effects of past karma.

The day also symbolises gratitude towards nature and praying for the wellbeing of family members.

Rituals to be performed on Kark Sankranti

Devotees observe several rituals on this auspicious day.

The day generally begins with a holy bath, preferably in a sacred river. If that is not possible, devotees add a few drops of Ganga water to their bath at home.

After bathing, they offer Arghya to the Sun God as a mark of respect.

Many devotees visit temples to worship Lord Surya, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, seeking blessings for good health, prosperity and peace.

Charity is an integral part of Kark Sankranti. Devotees donate food, clothes, grains, jaggery, seasonal fruits or money to the poor and needy, as these acts are considered highly meritorious.

Fasting, meditation and reciting holy scriptures are also common ways of observing the festival.

Significance of snan and daan

According to Hindu scriptures, snan and daan hold immense significance during Kark Sankranti.

Taking a holy bath is believed to purify the mind and body, while performing acts of charity is said to reduce negativity and attract positive energy. Helping the poor, feeding cows, birds and other animals, and supporting those in need are considered virtuous deeds on this day.

A festival of devotion and giving

Kark Sankranti is not merely an astronomical event. It serves as a reminder to practise devotion, gratitude and generosity.

Whether through prayers, charity or meditation, the festival encourages devotees to begin Dakshinayan on a positive note while seeking divine blessings for themselves and their families.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

Also read: When is Ashadha Amavasya? Here's the date, shubh muhurat, snan, daan and puja vidhi