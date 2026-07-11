Phone screen keeps breaking? Spiritual mentor reveals everyday signs of weak planets in your horoscope

New Delhi:

Have you ever wondered why some small problems seem to keep repeating in your life? According to spiritual mentor Jai Madaan, certain everyday habits and recurring patterns could be linked to weak planetary influences in your horoscope.

In a recent video, Jai Madaan shared these signs and also spoke about the Navgraha Beej Mantras traditionally chanted to strengthen each planet. She said that by regularly chanting these mantras, one can start seeing significant results within just a month.

Signs of weak planets in your horoscope

According to Jai Madaan, here are some common signs associated with weak planets and the effects they are believed to have:

Mars (Mangal)

If your phone screen keeps breaking repeatedly or gets damaged easily, it may be a sign of a weak Mars.

According to Jai Madaan, a weak Mars can also make a person more prone to anger.

Ketu

If you often find yourself lost in your own thoughts, it could be linked to a weak Ketu.

She said this may lead to poor concentration and a lack of focus.

Venus (Shukra)

Persistent body odour or bad breath may indicate a weak Venus, according to the spiritual mentor.

A weak Venus is believed to reduce comfort, luxury and overall enjoyment in life.

Sun (Surya)

If you find yourself constantly asking for discounts everywhere you shop, Jai Madaan says it could be a sign of a weak Sun.

According to her, this may weaken leadership qualities and self-confidence.

Moon (Chandra)

Crying frequently without being able to manage your emotions is associated with a weak Moon.

She explained that this may result in emotional instability.

Rahu

Showing off excessively or constantly trying to impress others is linked to a weak Rahu.

According to Jai Madaan, it may also lead to sudden financial or personal losses.

Jupiter (Guru)

If you often speak disrespectfully to wise people, elders or teachers, it could point towards a weak Jupiter.

She said this may block intuition and blessings.

Saturn (Shani)

Continuing to wear torn or worn-out shoes despite having the option to replace them is considered a sign of a weak Saturn.

According to Jai Madaan, such an imbalance may cause repeated delays in work and important tasks.

Mercury (Budh)

If you frequently speak without thinking and later regret your words, it may be linked to a weak Mercury.

She said this can make it difficult for others to trust you.

Navgraha Beej Mantras to strengthen weak planets

Jai Madaan suggested chanting the Navgraha Beej Mantras to help strengthen weak planetary influences.

Sun (Surya)

"ॐ ह्रां ह्रीं ह्रौं सः सूर्याय नमः।"

Om Hraam Hreem Hraum Sah Suryaya Namah

Moon (Chandra)

"ॐ श्रां श्रीं श्रौं सः चन्द्राय नमः।"

Om Shraam Shreem Shraum Sah Chandraya Namah

Mars (Mangal)

"ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रौं सः भौमाय नमः।"

Om Kraam Kreem Kraum Sah Bhaumaya Namah

Mercury (Budh)

"ॐ ब्रां ब्रीं ब्रौं सः बुधाय नमः।"

Om Braam Breem Braum Sah Budhaya Namah

Jupiter (Guru)

"ॐ ग्रां ग्रीं ग्रौं सः गुरवे नमः।"

Om Graam Greem Graum Sah Gurave Namah

Venus (Shukra)

"ॐ द्रां द्रीं द्रौं सः शुक्राय नमः।"

Om Draam Dreem Draum Sah Shukraya Namah

Saturn (Shani)

"ॐ प्रां प्रीं प्रौं सः शनैश्चराय नमः।"

Om Praam Preem Praum Sah Shanaishcharaya Namah

Rahu

"ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः।"

Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhraum Sah Rahave Namah

Ketu

"ॐ स्रां स्रीं स्रौं सः केतवे नमः।"

Om Sraam Sreem Sraum Sah Ketave Namah

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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