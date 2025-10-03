Ekadashi today: Papankusha Ekadashi 2025 timings and vrat katha Papankusha Ekadashi 2025 falls on October 3. Learn the vrat katha, today’s Ekadashi timings, fasting rules, parana vidhi and puja significance of this sacred day.

Ekadashi is a very holy fasting day according to the Hindu calendar, commemorated twice every month on the eleventh lunar day. Out of 24 Ekadashis that are celebrated throughout the course of a year, Papankusha Ekadashi is highly revered among Lord Vishnu devotees. Fasting on this day is said to annihilate all sins and lay the path to Moksha (liberation).

Papankusha Ekadashi in 2025 will fall on Friday, October 3, 2025. The devotees in all parts of India will keep a day-long fast, prayers, and Vishnu puja followed by breaking the fast (Parana) next day, that is, Dwadashi.

Papankusha Ekadashi 2025 Timings

Ekadashi Tithi Starts – 07:10 PM, October 2, 2025

– 07:10 PM, October 2, 2025 Ekadashi Tithi Ends – 06:32 PM, October 3, 2025

– 06:32 PM, October 3, 2025 Papankusha Ekadashi Date – Friday, October 3, 2025

– Friday, October 3, 2025 Parana Date (Breaking the fast) – Saturday, October 4, 2025

– Saturday, October 4, 2025 Parana Time – 06:30 AM to 08:53 AM

– 06:30 AM to 08:53 AM Dwadashi End Moment – 05:09 PM on October 4, 2025

Don't forget this: Parana (breaking the fast) should be performed after sunrise and during the Dwadashi Tithi. should not be performed during Hari Vasara (the first quarter of Dwadashi).

Rules for Ekadashi Parana

Do not break fast during Hari Vasara. Wait for it to end before Parana.

Preferred time: Early morning (Pratahkal).

Early morning (Pratahkal). Avoid Madhyahna: Breaking fast at midday is not considered auspicious.

Breaking fast at midday is not considered auspicious. If morning isn’t possible, Parana should be done after Madhyahna.

Observing Ekadashi fasting on both consecutive days is recommended only for sanyasis, widows, or those seeking Moksha. For householders, fasting on the first day is advised.

Papankusha Ekadashi Vrat Katha

According to the Padma Purana, the greatness of Papankusha Ekadashi was narrated by Lord Krishna to Yudhishthira. He explained that fasting on this Ekadashi frees a person from sins and grants liberation.

You can read the full vrat katha here:

Papankusha Ekadashi is a spiritual practice that strengthens a devotee's bond with Lord Vishnu, not just a custom of fasting. Following the Parana rules, listening to the vrat katha, and fasting with faith are said to purify the soul and shield one from all sins.

Observing Papankusha Ekadashi on October 3, 2025, followers ask God for blessings for a life of righteousness and freedom, keeping in mind that discipline and devotion can redeem even a life of transgressions.

